Tottenham are priming an unseen talent of theirs to become a future first-team star, according to a pundit this week.

Ange sets sights on improving Spurs academy

In a recent statement to the press, Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou spoke of his desire for the Lilywhites academy set up to improve.

Bright talents like Oliver Skipp, Dane Scarlett, Troy Parrott and Jamie Donley have come through in recent years, with the north Londoners also bringing in fresh talent from outside N17.

Tottenham sensationally hijacked Barcelona's deal for Lucas Bergvall on January deadline day, and the Swede will fully link up with Spurs this summer when coming back from a loan spell at Djurgardens IF in his homeland.

Postecoglou, though, says his side will continue in their efforts to both improve Tottenham's production line and attract fine talent from abroad.

"It's like anything in life, you can try to sell a vision of something to someone but if there's tangible physical evidence of it [it's easier]," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's youth policy.

"Anyone who has watched us since I've joined will have seen the aspirations we have to be the kind of team we want to be. That's not just me saying it, we're actually doing it. OK, we're not the finished product by any stretch but we're giving young players an opportunity: Destiny, Pape and Micky [are] all guys in their early 20s who have already played significant roles.

"So we're building a team. From our perspective it's pleasing and hopefully we become a club which is a preferred destination for talented young players. I've said the other day, there aren't too many hidden gems around. Everyone knows who the talents are. Hopefully our point of difference. I've always felt your football is your biggest selling point beyond anything else. Hopefully we're showing evidence of that which is helping us.

"I think we've got a lot of work to do in our academy and [academy director] Simon Davies is certainly one that is putting a lot of emphasis and priority there."

The likes of Tottenham starlet Mikey Moore are already garnering quite a reputation, but another who the club apparently rate highly is keeper Josh Keeley.

Tottenham priming Keeley to be a future first-team star

According to Spurs pundit John Wenham, who also regularly breaks academy news on his Lilywhite Rose social media channels, Tottenham may well be priming Keeley to become a future first-team star - with the youngster currently on loan at Barnet.

“I expect Keeley to jump up a couple of divisions next year after his loan this season," said Wenham.

“They like him at Tottenham, you wouldn’t have Vicario checking in on his progress if the club didn’t think he was important. They do like him a lot and it looks like he is being primed to one day become a first-team star at Tottenham.”