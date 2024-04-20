A pundit says Tottenham could use 2023 signing Alejo Veliz in a swap deal to sign one £50 million striker for Ange Postecoglou this summer.

Spurs looking for Harry Kane replacement

It's been a successful first full season without club-record goalscorer and Lilywhites legend Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in a multi-million-pound blockbuster deal last summer.

Many believed Kane's influence in the final third would be too hard for Postecoglou to replace, but the Australian has managed without him extremely well. Indeed, Spurs have implemented a brand of high-pressing, attack-minded football with goals coming from other sources.

Son Heung-min and Richarlison have scored a combined 26 between them in all competitions this campaign, putting Spurs in firm contention for a top-four finish and potential Champions League qualification.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 11 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

However, Postecoglou apparently doesn't plan to stick with the aforementioned duo. It is believed Tottenham are laying the groundwork to sign a new striker to fully replace Kane this summer, and they've been linked with a host of interesting options.

Abroad, the likes of Union St-Gilloise sensation Mohamed Amoura and Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez are rumoured to be attracting interest from Spurs. Closer to home, Brentford striker Ivan Toney, Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke are other possible targets.

Of course, as Spurs look to bolster other key areas of the squad, whilst looking to abide by PSR rules, they'll have to weigh their next steps in pursuit of a new forward man pretty carefully.

Top goalscorers are in high demand and will likely cost a pretty penny, meaning chairman Daniel Levy and the recruitment team could have to be cunning in their dealings with rival clubs.

Using makeweights in potential part-exchange bids could be a fruitful avenue for Tottenham to go down, and pundit John Wenham has theorised that Veliz may well be a candidate to go the other way.

Pundit says Tottenham could use Veliz in swap deal for Solanke

The Argentine starlet was signed by Postecoglou from Rosario Central last summer. Tottenham have since been careful in nurturing his development into the first team, sending him out on loan to Sevilla for the second half of this season.

Unfortunately for him, game time in Spain has been hard to come by, which will arguably frustrate those in north London but also bring questions as to why. Speaking to Tottenham News, Wenham has claimed that Veliz could be used in a Spurs swap deal to sign Solanke.

“An interesting angle with Veliz’s link to Bournemouth is Tottenham’s interest in Solanke,” Wenham said.

“I think he would be a brilliant signing for Spurs, and he is a player who ticks a lot of boxes. Whether some sort of deal can be worked out where Veliz is used as part of a deal to bring Solanke to Tottenham, I think that is possible.”

The £50 million Solanke has enjoyed a phenomenal season, bagging 17 goals and three assists in the top flight alone, so there will likely be a growing clamour for his services.