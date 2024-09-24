Former England international Carlton Palmer has reacted to a "brilliant" manager being linked with replacing Daniel Farke at Leeds United, calling the situation "disrespectful".

Corberan linked with replacing Farke at Leeds

The Whites' start to the season has seen the pressure build on Farke, with the 3-3 draw at home to newly-promoted Portsmouth on the opening weekend immediately leaving some supporters restless.

In fairness to the German, Leeds are still sixth in the Championship, however, and considering how early in the campaign it still is, there is no reason why they can't climb further up the table as the months pass, having reached the playoff final last time around.

That being said, West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has emerged as a rumoured target for the Whites, with the 41-year-old continuing to shine at the Hawthorns. His Baggies side are top of the league currently and are looking like one of the front-runners to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League, only dropping two points.

Pundit reacts to Corberan to Leeds rumour

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer gave his take on the situation, saying he finds it strange that Leeds would want to replace Farke with Corberan:

"I think it's disrespectful. Daniel Farke took them to the play-off final and, obviously, people are disappointed that they weren't promoted last season, but he had a lot of work to do and got 90 points. If he delivers 90 points again this season, they will be promoted.

"Why are they saying that he's not safe, and who is saying that? Is this coming out of Leeds or is this coming out just from the media? I mean, they've played six games, won three games, drawn two. They’ve only lost one game so far. They’re on 11 points and only five points off West Bromwich Albion after six games. So, I find it incredible that we're even having this conversation."

This is a tricky situation where it is easy to see both sides of the argument, with Palmer certainly making some fair points about the job Farke is doing at Leeds. Granted, it hasn't been a perfect start to the season, but sixth place and only one defeat in the league suggests he is doing plenty right.

On the flip side, it could be argued that another manager could be getting even more out of an extremely talented squad, with Corberan's performance as West Brom manager suggesting he could be a potential upgrade on Farke.

Late last year, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman heaped praise on the Spaniard, saying: "He's doing a brilliant job as far as I'm concerned. West Brom are doing better than I expected - I had them somewhere between 8th and 12th, which may still be the case as they're up against other decent teams. I think Carlos is doing a brilliant job."

For now, Farke deserves more time to keep proving himself, showing that the only way is up for Leeds this season, but if poor results occur in the coming weeks and months, Corberan could be a superb option to replace him, should he eye a West Brom exit.