Former England international and now pundit Carlton Palmer has been left stunned by how much West Brom could a star player for, saying it would be "unbelievable business" by the club.

Latest West Brom news

The Baggies finally got back to winning ways in the Championship before the international break, securing a vital 2-1 victory away to Hull City. It was their first win since their 1-0 triumph at home to Plymouth Argyle on September 21st.

It put an end to a hugely frustrating run of six draws in a row for Carlos Corberan's side, taking some of the pressure off the shoulders of the manager in the process.

Next up for West Brom is a home clash with Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, as the hosts look to not only stay in the playoff positions come the end of the weekend, but also get closer to Sunderland and Sheffield United in the automatic promotion positions.

There have been plenty of key players on show at the Hawthorns this season, not least striker Josh Maja, who has scored nine goals in 15 Championship appearances. Now, a key claim has emerged regarding his future.

Pundit stunned at West Brom ace's price tag

Speaking to Football League World, ex-England man Palmer admitted his shock at West Brom striker Josh Maja's £17m price tag, amid interest in him from La Liga side Celta Vigo, who want to sign him in January. Palmer said cashing in for £17m on the forward would be "unbelievable business" for West Brom.

"West Brom going along nicely in the Championship, their player Josh Maja, who is having a fantastic season so far, [has] interest from Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad. Both looking for £17 million. West Brom signed him on a free transfer, so this would be unbelievable business for the football club, to get that type of money for him.

"I think it’s a fee that they wouldn’t be able to turn down. Obviously you can do a lot with £17 million, but if your people know you’re getting £17 million, then they’re going to up the ante if you want to buy a player. It’s always difficult circumstances, and this is the problem that sometimes comes with the transfer window. He’s doing really well for them, it’s going to be really difficult for them to turn down an offer of that magnitude if that offer actually materialises."

The idea of West Brom selling the £17,000-a-week Maja may horrify some supporters, considering what a vital member of Corberan's team he is. The 25-year-old has matured into an excellent Championship striker and his best years should still be in front of him.

That said, the opportunity for the Baggies to receive as much as £17m for one of their most prized players could be too great to turn down, considering it would be one of the most significant financial boosts in their recent history.

Josh Maja's 2024/25 Championship stats Total Appearances 15 Starts 15 Minutes played 1227 Goals 9 Assists 1 Shots per game 2.3 Key passes per game 0.9 Aerial duel wins per game 0.8

In fact, it would be more than the £15.2m that Salomon Rondon departed for back in 2019, which remains the biggest sale in West Brom's history, highlighting why moving him on would be hard to say no to.

Granted, it would affect their promotion hopes midway through the season, but the money would be there to spend on a top-quality replacement.