A pundit has been left thrilled by Aston Villa's potential move for a "marquee" forward, which would be after Unai Emery's side attempt to seal deals for Hull City winger Jaden Philogene and Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

Aston Villa closing in on deals for Philogene and Onana

The club's announcement of a near-£120 million loss in their latest set of financial accounts has not stopped them from spending big, as the Villans attempt to back Emery and reinforce the squad ahead of Champions League participation next campaign.

Ian Maatsen, Samuel Iling-Junior, Cameron Archer, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley have all been announced and confirmed as Villa signings, with the six new squad members costing a combined £86 million.

Going the other way, Villa have managed to offload Douglas Luiz, Tim Iroegbunam and Morgan Sanson for around £56 million - with Calum Chambers leaving the club by mutual consent and Philippe Coutinho sealing a move to Vasco de Gama as well.

All of Aston Villa's confirmed summer deals Fee paid (via Transfermarkt) Ian Maatsen £38 million Cameron Archer £14 million Samuel Iling-Junior £12 million Lewis Dobbin £10 million Enzo Barrenechea £7 million Ross Barkley £5 million

Despite their PSR concerns, Villa have wasted no time at all in identifying two more major signings on top of the aforementioned bunch. In the last 48 hours, Fabrizio Romano shared news that Monchi has activated matching rights as they seal a reunion with Philogene.

The Hull City winger will re-join Villa for around £13 million, due to a 30 per cent sell-on clause in his contract, with Emery personally wanting the 22-year-old back as Monchi grants the Spaniard's wish.

Following on from one of the Championship's star wingers of last season, it now appears Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is on the verge of joining Emery as well.

Indeed, reliable journalist David Ornstein broke news this morning that Villa are finalising a £50 million deal for Onana, with personal terms already agreed on a long-term contract and the Belgian keen to join.

Pundit thrilled as Villa also eye Joao Felix move

Speaking to Villa News, amid this clamor of transfer activity, pundit and podcaster Ty Bracey has endorsed a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Villa have been heavily linked with a move for Felix as they look to add a new striker and potentially replace Jhon Duran. Bracey says Felix would be a good signing for Villa, but cautions that he'll likely cost a "marquee" sum.

“I do think it would be a good signing but an expensive one for sure, his wage would probably be in excess of £180,000-a-week, that wouldn’t surprise me," said Bracey.

“He’d definitely be a marquee signing, I think he’d be great but it all hinges on if he wants to join. He brings Champions League experience, he’s played at the highest level so the pressure side of the game wouldn’t be a problem.

“He’s a very talented footballer, very skilful and we know he’s capable of scoring goals so he’s not someone I would say no to.“

Interestingly, recent reports have even claimed that both Monchi and Emery believe they can turn Felix into a star at Villa.