A pundit has urged chairman Daniel Levy to make an "incredibly affordable" Tottenham signing this summer after recent news from The Telegraph.

Spurs face important summer after positive debut season for Ange

Whether or not Spurs qualify for the Champions League next season, you can deem manager Ange Postecoglou's debut season in the dugout a positive one.

Spurs have executed a brand of entertaining, attack-minded football to devastating effect at times, and while losses like their 4-0 defeat away to Newcastle indicate there is still plenty to work on, you can argue that this will be part of the growing process.

Postecoglou is certainly under that impression, and he expects more heavy losses akin to their Newcastle trip in future as they continue to work through the kinks.

“Newcastle were good, credit to them”, said Postecoglou after Tottenham's defeat to Newcastle. “We just didn’t really get a grip of the game at all. We never really wrestled control at any stage and we paid the price for that.

“We allowed them to dictate the way the game was played. We weren’t brave on the ball. A lot of it was self-inflicted. It’s the same as every other game. There’s no point sitting around feeling sorry for yourself. We’ve got another game in two weeks’ time.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Arsenal (home) April 28th Chelsea (away) May 2nd Liverpool (away) May 5th Burnley (home) May 11th Man City (home) May 14th

“It’s not the first time it [a heavy defeat] has happened to us; it won’t be the last. It’s part of our growth. Sometimes that growth is painful. I was concerned with all of it. There was no one area that cost us today. We never got to any sort of tempo."

Part of that growth will be acquiring new faces later this year, when the window reopens, and it is believed that Tottenham are looking at signing a new forward or two. An exciting player to be linked with Spurs is Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, coming after the 21-year-old's three goals and eight assists in 25 La Liga appearances.

The Telegraph back other reports that Tottenham are eyeing a move for Williams this summer, and it is a deal which pundit John Wenham believes should absolutely be done.

Wenham urges Spurs to move for Nico Williams

Speaking to Tottenham News, Wenham says Tottenham should sign the "incredibly affordable" Williams given the rumoured £42.8 million release clause in his Bilbao deal.

“His £42.8million buyout clause is incredibly affordable for a team of Tottenham’s financial standing,” Wenham said.

“Williams is a player with immense talent, huge potential and somebody who is starting for Spain and will be looking to go to the Euros this summer. In this current market we’re talking about a £60million-plus player, and he is available for just over £40million, so this deal is a no-brainer for me.”