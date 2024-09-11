The international break was an opportunity for Manchester United players to turn their form around, and some of them have, although one came in for criticism.

It has been a frustrating start to the new season for the Red Devils and Erik ten Hag, as the club got off to a winning start against Fulham, but since then have suffered two defeats, putting pressure on them on the eve of the league returning.

Man Utd players on international duty

Like many Premier League clubs, Manchester United have had a lot of players away representing their countries during these last two weeks. It has been an opportunity for them to get away from club football and get back into form with their countries.

The Red Devils have seen four of their five summer signings go away on international duty, with Joshua Zirkzee impressing with the Netherlands as he netted in their 5-2 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte has also impressed once again while playing for Uruguay, as he completed 78 minutes and 90 minutes in the two outings. As well as these two players impressing, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes also done well while on duty with Portugal, as the pair both got on the scoresheet, as it was two wins from two.

Man United have seen many of their other international players excel while on duty, even seeing academy player James Scanlon, who is yet to make his debut for the club, score for Gibraltar and now is just five goals away from their all-time leading goalscorer. But it wasn’t all plain sailing for United’s international players, as one in particular didn't have a great time.

Pundits slam Man United defender De Ligt after Netherlands error

Netherlands and Manchester United defender Matthijs De Ligt was slammed for his performance on Tuesday night against Germany, with the international making a mistake that cost his country the win.

De Ligt started in the Netherlands’ game against Bosnia & Herzegovina, and despite them winning 5-2, the Dutch centre-back did make an unfortunate mistake to make the game a nervy ending. He retained his place in the starting XI against Germany on Tuesday, but once again he made a mistake and was pulled off at half-time, and now there is speculation that his international career may be in jeopardy for the time being.

Pundit Pierre van Hooijdonk for NOS said on De Ligt’s performance: “He had a similar moment in the beginning, where he actually loses the ball in a simple way by means of a pass. And then it happens a second time. That is terrible for De Ligt.

“Ultimately, top sport is very tough, and then it’s over. We all think De Ligt is a great player, but how often has this happened to the Dutch national team? And at almost all crucial moments. At some point, it stops, especially when you have competitors who are of a high level.”

Matthijs de Ligt's Netherlands career Apps 46 Goals 2 Assists 0

Meanwhile, Rafael van de Vaart’s three-word response to the analyst was: “This is fatal.”

De Light, who is said to be on a weekly wage of £195,000 at Old Trafford, has been capped 46 times by the Netherlands, and he will be hoping he can come back to United and play as best he can between now and the next international break, so he can retain his place in the squad.