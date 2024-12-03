Ferenc Puskas is famed for being one of football's greatest-ever goalscorers.

During his glistening career, the Hungarian legend scored 725 goals, including 242 in just 262 games for Real Madrid between 1958 and 1966.

So good was he at finding the net, that in 2009, he had an award named after him: The FIFA Puskas Award. Each year, the award is given to the player who is judged by fans across the world to have scored the "most beautiful" goal of the year.

Previous winners include Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Here, we've ranked all 11 of this year's nominees.

Related Ranking every Puskas Award winner from worst to best since 2009 With the 2023 winner being announced by FIFA, FFC ranks the best Puskas Award goals.

Puskas Award nominees 2024 Rank Goalscorer Match Date 1 Yassine Benzia ALGERIA v South Africa 26th Mar 2024 2 Denis Omedi KCCA v KITARA 6th Aug 2024 3 Alejandro Garnacho Everton v MAN UTD 26th Nov 2023 4 Walter Bou LANUS v Tigre 5th Aug 2024 5 Michaell Chirinos Costa Rica v HONDURAS 23rd Mar 2024 6 Mohammed Kudus WEST HAM v Freiburg 14th Mar 2024 7 Hassan Al Haydos QATAR v China PR 22nd Jan 2024 8 Terry Antonis MELBOURNE CITY v Western Sydney Wanderers 12th Mar 2024 9 Paul Onuachu TRABZONSPOR v Konyaspor 10th Nov 2023 10 Federico Dimarco INTER v Frosinone 12th Nov 2023 11 Jaden Philogene Rotherham v HULL 13th Feb 2024

11 Jaden Philogene

Rotherham United v Hull City

On paper, Jaden Philogene's goal against Rotherham United for Hull City in February has all the makings of a Puskas Award winner. Nutmeg? Check. Cruyff turn to plant a defender on his backside? Check. Rabona into the top corner? Check.

There are two big problems. The first is that he clearly didn't mean it. It was an attempted cross which he slipped trying to execute. The second is that regardless of whether it was shot or a cross (it was a cross), Rotherham keeper Viktor Johansson should have dealt with it comfortably. Instead, he flapped at it like a seal trying to catch fish at the zoo, making it comfortably last place on this list.

10 Federico Dimarco

Inter v Frosinone

While best known for his defensive abilities, Inter's Federico Dimarco is no stranger to a goal, having scored six in each of the last two seasons.

The best of those strikes came against Frosinone last November when he lobbed the ball over Canaries 'keeper Stefano Turati from just inside the opposition half.

The Italian media claimed Dimarco found his mark "like Christopher Columbus" but, like Philogene's goal, we're not convinced he meant it.

9 Paul Onuachu

Trabzonspor v Konyaspor

Southampton flop Paul Onuachu took a leaf straight out of the books of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland with his karate-kick goal against Konyaspor while on loan at Trabzonspor last year.

With the scores level at 1-1 in the 85th minute, Enis Destan dug out a cross from the left-hand side of Konyaspor's box, which Onuachu slammed into the back of the net with a flying back heel.

The Nigerian, who is 6 foot 7, then celebrated the goal with an equally acrobatic backflip. Saints fans will be wondering where this version of Onuachu has been hiding at St. Mary's.

8 Terry Antonis

Melbourne City v Western Sydney Wanderers

Goals from the centre circle are always good. Goals from the centre circle where the player tees themselves up by lobbing the ball over an opposition player before volleying it in from range are even better,

That is exactly what Melbourne City's Terry Antonis did against Western Sydney Wanderers in March. Even sweeter than the goal itself for Antonis was the fact it was scored against the club that had frozen him out and terminated his contract a year prior.

7 Hassan Al Haydos

Qatar v China PR

Qatar's Hassan Al Haydos could not have hit his volley against China in the Asian Cup back in January any sweeter.

Scored following a corner set-piece routine, the fact that it was planned on the training pitch and executed so perfectly makes it even more impressive, especially given the enormity of the occasion. Paul Scholes would be proud.

Related Ranking the 10 best goals not to win the Puskas Award Here are Football FanCast's top ten Puskas-nominated goals to miss out on the award.

6 Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United v Freiburg

Mohammed Kudus' goal for West Ham United against Freiburg in the Europa League back in March is an entirely different beast than the rest of the goals on this list.

Rather than a long-range strike or an acrobatic volley, Kudus earned his Puskas nomination with a superlative solo effort that saw him pick the ball up deep in his own half, scorch past half the Freiburg team and slot the ball into the bottom corner. Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, eat your hearts out.

5 Michaell Chirinos

Costa Rica v Honduras

It's difficult to pinpoint which was the best bit of Michaell Chirinos' goal for Honduras against Costa Rica in March.

Was it Edwin Rodriguez's superb solo run, piece of skill, and pass to striker Jerry Bengtson? Was it Bengtson's subsequent back-heeled volley to Chirinos? Or was it Chirinos' thumping volley into the bottom corner from the edge of the box? It was all pretty good, to be honest.

4 Walter Bou

Lanus v Tigre

August's meeting between Lanus and Tigre in the Argentinian top flight looked set for a draw, with the sides level at two goals apiece and the clock ticking into added time.

Walter Bou, however, had other ideas. After using his chest to control a hopeful ball forward on the edge of Tigre's box, the striker looped a stunning scissor-kick over the goalkeeper, handing his side all three points and sending the home crowd at the Estadio Ciudad de Lanus into hysterics.

3 Alejandro Garnacho

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho stunned the home crowd at Goodison Park (and everyone who was watching at home) into silence with his stunning overhead kick against Everton last November.

Almost eerily similar to United legend Wayne Rooney's goal against Manchester City in 2011, even the Argentinian himself was shocked by the goal.

"I can't believe it, to be honest," he said afterwards. "I didn't see how I scored, I just listened to the crowd and said, 'Oh my God.'"

2 Denis Omedi

KCCA v Kitara

If you're anything like us, you probably don't get to watch much Ugandan football.

However, if Denis Omedi's strike against KCCA in the country's Super 8 tournament in August is anything to go by, we are clearly all missing out.

After latching on to a lofted ball forward, the Kitara forward skinned a defender with a Cruyff turn before taking aim with an improbable rabona from the edge of the box which floated into the top corner.

Sevilla's Erik Lamela won the Puskas Award with a rabona in 2021, but we think Omedi's is better.

1 Yassine Benzia

Algeria v South Africa

Once dubbed the "new Karim Benzema" as a youngster, Yassine Benzia never really lived up to the hype and is now plying his trade in Azerbaijan for Qarabag.

While on international duty for Algeria against South Africa back in March, the 30-year-old proved exactly why he was once thought to be destined for big things.

Receiving the ball with his back to goal, Benzia flicked it up in the air before performing a mind-boggling acrobatic spin and volleying it home with his trailing left foot.

Honestly, it took us about 10 watches to understand what he did. Simply outstanding and truly Puskas Award-worthy.