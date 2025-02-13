A Qatari consortium are said to be hatching a divisive plan in their potential bid for a takeover of Tottenham Hotspur, as they eventually seek to buy the north London club.

Tottenham supporters plan Daniel Levy protest against Man United

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, amidst yet another disappointing campaign, is facing more protests from frustrated Lilywhites supporters - who are planning to voice their dissatisfaction during their clash with Man United this weekend.

Fans are being urged by a protest group to gather in the south stand after the United game, to make clear to the board, who will hear them from the luxury lounge, that enough is enough (via The Times).

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (away) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is under mounting pressure, amid a crippling injury crisis and serious lack of form, with the north Londoners closer to relegation than they are to European qualification.

A large section of critics believe Tottenham's major squad shortage ultimately comes down to a lack of good investments in players over the years, and there are calls for more funds to be reinvested into building a squad that can genuinely compete at the top end of the Premier League.

"The thing that causes a lot of the frustration, you can see there's certain figures around the club supportive of Daniel Levy and you hear lines like 'who do Spurs fans think they are? They're so entitled," said Spurs fan and Rule The Roost podcaster, Jack Hussey.

"He's built them this good stadium and they've had Champions League football and they should be grateful for that'.

"On one hand you can appreciate that - but, you have to also take into consideration, Spurs fans are charged one of the highest amounts of money to watch the club, ticket prices are through the roof.

"Daniel Levy is the highest paid chairman in the Premier League, but the figures show you - Tottenham's wage spend ratio to turnover is one of the lowest in the league - something there isn't making sense.

"I have to default back to the fact that it's only been the last 20 years or so that Tottenham haven't been regularly winning things, prior to ENIC and Daniel Levy taking over, Tottenham regularly won trophies and competed at the top end of the table."

Qatari consortium looking to buy Tottenham in "controversial" plan

Now, according to The Guardian and reliable journalist Matt Hughes, private Qatari investors could now be looking to hand Spurs a way out of the ENIC era.

Indeed, it is believed that the Qatari consortium is looking to buy Tottenham, with the potential takeover likely coming in the form of a phased buyout as they eventually seek to acquire full control of the club.

However, in a "controversial" plan, those prospective buyers are also thinking about keeping Levy on with a long-term management contract - regardless of whether ENIC becomes a minority shareholder.

In a further bit of crucial information, these mystery bidders from the Middle East are not thought to be the Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) or Sheikh Jassim - who were involved in a bidding war to buy Man United.

Past reports have also indicated that ENIC and Joe Lewis would be seeking a "minimum" of £4 billion to sell their majority Spurs shares.