Looking to push on from relegation battles once and for all next season, Queens Park Rangers have reportedly reached an agreement to welcome their fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

QPR transfer news

It's been a busy but cheap summer transfer window at Loftus Road so far, with Paul Nardi and Hevertton Santos two examples of how the Championship side have taken advantage of the free market, whilst also spending to welcome Liam Morrison and Daniel Bennie. Morrison, arriving from Bayern Munich's second side, is a particularly impressive coup at just 21 years old and should be battling for a place in Marti Cifuentes' side come August.

The central defender told QPR's official website after officially signing for the club: “I’m delighted. It has been something that has been in the works for the last couple of weeks and I am really looking forward to getting started. I know the Championship is a step up but I am confident I will be able to handle that step.”

With defensive reinforcements welcomed, those in London have reportedly turned their attention towards bolstering Cifuentes' attacking options. According to Football Insider, QPR have reached an agreement to sign Zan Celar from FC Lugano this summer, with a medical already booked. The forward featured for Slovenia at Euro 2024, coming from the bench when his side held England to a 0-0 draw in Group C.

Now, having crashed out of the tournament in the Group Stage despite that draw against the Three Lions, Celar is on the move and seemingly set to make QPR his sixth club in a busy career at just 25 years old. Having previously played for AS Roma, there's no doubt that Celar will be looking to get back to a top flight level.

QPR set to seal "major coup" Celar

A player many will know from his time at Roma, Celar has since stolen the headlines at Lugano to earn the praise of Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, who described the forward as a "major coup" for QPR. His move to English football is one that he's more than earned after an excellent spell in Switzerland, in which he proved his goalscoring exploits for all to see.

Given that QPR managed just 47 goals in the entirety of the last Championship campaign - just over double what Celar managed alone in Switzerland - they could certainly do with a forward capable of finding the back of the net at such a ruthless rate.

As Cifuentes looks to move his side on from the frustration of relegation battles, Celar represents exactly the type of signing that QPR should be welcoming this summer.