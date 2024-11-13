Queens Park Rangers are thought to be mulling over the future of manager Marti Cifuentes, as a potential replacement has been touted, according to a new report.

It has been a disappointing 2024/25 season for the R's so far, as they sit bottom of the Championship table after 15 games, and that has resulted in Cifuentes coming under considerable pressure from the board and supporters.

Pressure growing on Cifuentes at QPR

Defeat to Leeds United on Saturday afternoon made it 12 games without a win in all competitions for the west London side. It was also their fifth defeat in their last eight games in the Championship, and they have just 10 points to their name, five adrift of 21st-place Luton Town.

After the game against Leeds, Cifuentes came under even more pressure, but he claimed that he has received a lot of "confidence" from the club, and that he will continue to work as always. He said: "I receive a lot of confidence from the club, and I work as always. We managed a similar situation last season, and I spoke about expectations in the summer.

"No one wanted or expected to be in the situation we are in now, but that’s the reality of football.

"We have a very important game against Stoke after the international break, so we have to keep believing. There are a lot of games, and it's in our hands to turn the situation around. That's the target.

"The most important target now is to recover some players [after injury] and keep on working."

However, as the November international break now gets underway, it appears the club are preparing for the event of having to replace their current boss, as the Spaniard has won just 16 of his 51 games in charge in all competitions.

Potential QPR Cifuentes successor seen at Loftus Road this season

According to French outlet L’Equipe, QPR are interested in appointing Gregory Vignal as a replacement for Cifuentes. The 43-year-old is not unknown to British football, as he played for Liverpool between 2000 and 2005, while he has also had spells at Rangers, Portsmouth, Southampton and Birmingham City as a player.

Vignal retired from football in 2014, and in 2023 he got into coaching, first becoming assistant manager at FC Versailles in July 2023, before he was appointed manager in November of the same year. Vignal, who likes to play a 4-3-3 attacking formation, left the club in February this year and has been out of work since.

Gregory Vignal's managerial stats Games 10 Won 3 Drawn 2 Lost 5

This report states that QPR are thinking about replacing Cifuentes with Vignal, who recently attended Loftus Road for the R's 0-0 draw against Sunderland at the beginning of this month. The Frenchman, who was close to joining Regis Le Bris’ backroom staff at Sunderland this summer, was spotted speaking with members of QPR’s board, and he could now be in line for his first managerial role in England.