Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing a “really exciting” striker in the January transfer window, according to a recent report. The Rs made it five unbeaten and back-to-back wins on Wednesday night, as they beat Oxford United 2-0, a result that sees them climb to 19th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the relegation zone.

Related QPR considering hiring former PL left-back as new manager - report QPR are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table after a dismal start to the season.

It was another impressive night for QPR in front of their home fans, but it could have potentially come at a cost, as Marti Cifuentes revealed a concerning update on midfielder Nicolas Madsen after the game.

Cifuentes said: "For the second game in a row, he gets a big impact around his ankle, shin, and calf all this area. He was very painful, so immediately when he went out, he told me that he would try but that he was not feeling very confident. Hopefully, it will just be a knock, and he will be ready for Saturday."

Despite the upturn in form in recent weeks, QPR will still have their eye on potential business for January, as they look to climb the table and not continue this fight at the bottom. It was reported earlier this week that QPR are among the teams interested in signing Louie Barry on loan from Aston Villa.

The forward is expected to be recalled from his loan at Stockport County and then sent out to a higher-level team next month. The Rs could face a difficult battle to win this race, as Middlesbrough are said to be leading this charge, and Leeds United are also interested in signing Barry.

Gelhardt, who earns £15,000 a week, has played just three times for Leeds this season; two have been substitute appearances in the league, which add up to a total of nine minutes of football, and the other was 63 minutes in the Carabao Cup.

It was reported earlier this week that Gelhardt is keen on joining Rangers after they made their interest clear, but Leeds were undecided as they didn’t know whether to sell the striker or loan him out. But Gelhardt has another option to consider, as QPR are also interested in signing him in January.

Joe Gelhardt's Championship record Apps 49 Goals 4 Assists 3

Football League World reports that the 22-year-old, who has been dubbed “really exciting” by Jamie Redknapp, is on the Rs’ radar ahead of next month, but they face plenty of competition to secure a transfer, as a host of other Championship teams are also interested. It is likely that QPR will only be able to afford a loan deal for Gelhardt, so it will depend on what Leeds want to do with the striker.