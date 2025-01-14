Queens Park Rangers have already added Ronnie Edwards to their side this month, and they now have their eye on another young gem, according to a new report.

QPR transfer news

The Rs have so far only been able to add Edwards to their ranks this month, with the young defender joining on loan from Premier League strugglers Southampton. Given that QPR are now well clear of the relegation zone and only eight points adrift of the playoffs, Marti Cifuentes will have his eye on a few more arrivals to boost those unexpected playoff hopes.

One player who the Rs are interested in signing is Brisbane Roar forward Thomas Waddingham. It was reported last week that QPR and Sheffield Wednesday want to bring the striker to England and have both made offers for his services. However, Waddingham, who is out of contract in 2026, looks set to snub both of them and join Portsmouth, as the South Coast side have an agreement in place for his transfer.

Thomas Waddingham's A-League record Apps 34 Goals 11 Assists 2

The Hoops will look to move on and find other potential targets, but in more positive news for the club, they are interested in signing Greg Taylor from Celtic. The defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and QPR, as well as Hull City, are targeting a move for the player, who still remains in talks over a new deal with the Scottish champions.

QPR keen on signing young gem who has yet to sign a professional contract

As well as looking to improve their defence with the addition of Taylor, Football Insider reports that QPR are interested in signing young defender Timothy Akindileni from Aberdeen.

The 17-year-old only joined the Dons in September 2023 after impressing on a trial period with the club. The young defender has been playing for the club’s under-18s, performing well in the UEFA Youth League and Challenge Cup, and he has also appeared on the bench a couple of times for Aberdeen’s first team.

But given his age, Akindileni has yet to sign a professional contract with the Scottish side, and that news has alerted the interest of QPR. The fact that he is not under contract means the Rs could sign the defender, who stands at 6 foot 4 inches, for a tiny cross-border compensation fee.

Aberdeen may hope the fact that the player is a boyhood fan of the Scottish side can help them retain his services, but the chance to play in England may be too good to turn down. The Championship side have a good record of giving young players a chance in the first team, with the likes of Ilias Chair and Eberechi Eze the standout graduates, and this may help persuade Akindileni to make the move to West London.

Should he move to QPR, he would have to compete against the likes of Jimmy Dunne, Jake Clarke-Salter, Steve Cook, Liam Morrison and Edwards for a starting spot at centre-back.