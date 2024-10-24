Once again fighting to survive in the Championship, Queens Park Rangers may now be without not one but two players in a tough test against promotion contenders Burnley this weekend.

QPR injury news

Those at Loftus Road are without a win since defeating relegated Luton Town at the very end of August to sum up how much they've struggled in the Championship so far this season. As things stand, they sit second bottom, only ahead of newly promoted Portsmouth on goal difference with a 1-1 draw up against 22nd Coventry City far from helping their predicament.

Now, Marti Cifuentes and his side must turn their attention towards an even tougher test, with a trip to Burnley awaiting them on Saturday before they then host Sunderland one week later in two tests likely to only compile their misery. Making matters worse is the most recent injury news, which looks set to hand the London club two frustrating blows.

As confirmed by Cifuentes and relayed by London World, QPR could be without both Kenneth Paal and Michael Frey against Burnley this weekend after the former was forced off against Coventry City and the latter failed to feature at all.

Cifuentes confirmed the doubts, saying via London World: "It’s a muscular issue in his thigh [for Paal]. We need to see what’s going on there, probably tomorrow he is going to have some tests. It’s a little bit the same with Michi [Frey]. Yesterday he got a calf feeling in training, it’s a small injury so we’ll see if he’s ready for Saturday.”

With four goals in all competitions so far this season, Frey will prove to be a particularly big miss if he does fail in his battle to be fit to face Burnley. Meanwhile, Paal has started every QPR game in the Championship this season, summing up his own importance.

QPR facing tough couple of weeks

As if squaring off against two promotion contenders in two weeks isn't difficult enough, to do so without both Paal and Frey could lead to some catastrophic results. As the league campaign heads into November, those at Loftus Road must at least avoid sinking to rock bottom. They still have more than a fighting chance to avoid receiving the relegation zone as an unwanted Christmas present, but getting their squad back fit and fighting will be key.

Frey seems like one of few players who could quickly become the key to unlocking survival. The 30-year-old certainly knows how to find the back of the net and a goalscorer in a relegation battle can make all the difference. Only arriving back in January of this year, the former Schalke and Fenerbahce striker is coming good once and for all.

If he does miss Burnley this weekend, then his attention must turn towards making Sunderland and the weeks that follow. Getting their goalscorer back fit and firing is more important than ever for QPR.