QPR continue to look for Gareth Ainsworth's replacement as manager, and another name has now emerged as a possible option - one with Premier League experience.

QPR manager latest

It has been a busy few days at Loftus Road, with a huge decision made by the club after Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Leicester City in the Championship. It was a result that left QPR sitting 23rd in the division ahead of only Sheffield Wednesday - the Owls' 2-0 win over Rotherham on Sunday means they are only two points adrift of the Hoops now - and it became obvious that a change of manager was required.

Ainsworth was, therefore, relieved of his duties after the match, having only become QPR boss earlier in the year, with things only seemingly going from bad to worse under him. Now, the search is on for the Hoops to find the right man to come in and make a big difference in the Loftus Road hot seat. Neil Warnock looks like the current front-runner to be QPR's new manager, but former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is also seen as an option.

Nathan Jones wants QPR job

According to an update from The Telegraph's John Percy, Nathan Jones is keen on becoming the new QPR manager, making himself an option for the job, even though Warnock appears to be the clear favourite:

"Neil Warnock wants to make a return to Queens Park Rangers and is expected to replace Gareth Ainsworth.

"Former Luton Town and Southampton manager Nathan Jones is also keen on the QPR job but it is understood that Warnock is likely to be appointed until the end of the season. An announcement is expected in the next few days."

Jones would be an intriguing choice of manager if QPR had a late change of heart with Warnock, with his stock falling a little of late, following a hugely disappointing spell in charge of Southampton in the Premier League. In truth, the Welshman, who plays a 3-4-1-2 system, looked a little out of his depth in the top flight, failing to get the best out of elite players - Jones only won one Premier League match - and it could be that the Championship remains his level.

Jones did an outstanding job with Luton Town, for example, guiding them into the Championship on a small budget, and if QPR got this version of him, he could prove to be a brilliant appointment. He has also been hailed as "excellent" by James Ward-Prowse.

QPR's last 10 managers Year Gareth Ainsworth 2023 Neil Critchley 2022-2023 Michael Beale 2022 Mark Warburton 2019-2022 Steve McClaren 2018-2019 Ian Holloway 2016-2018 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 2015-2016 Chris Ramsey 2015 Harry Redknapp 2012-2015 Mark Hughes 2012

It does look as though the Hoops' mind could already be made up when it comes to Warnock, however, and while the Englishman is now 74 years of age, he has proven himself time and time again as someone who is an expert at dragging teams out of the mire and pulling them to safety. QPR are already six points away from safety in the Championship table, so there is clearly work to do, and Warnock feels like a safer bet than Lamouchi and Jones, even though they are both younger, more long-term options.