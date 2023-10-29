QPR are looking at managerial candidates to replace Gareth Ainsworth at Loftus Road, and a new contender has emerged alongside Neil Warnock.

QPR sack Gareth Ainsworth

The Hoops were beaten 2-1 at home by Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, having to battle with 10 men during the second half, and eventually succumbing to the Championship leaders. It was a result that continued QPR's dreadful run of form, and while few expected them to get the better of a Foxes side who are absolutely flying this season, it has become clear that a change in manager is needed.

After Saturday's defeat, Ainsworth was informed that he had been sacked as Hoops boss, having only arrived in charge from Wycombe Wanderers earlier this year. His side have lost 10 of their 14 Championship games this season, only winning two of them, and it leaves them 23rd in the table and just one place off the bottom.

The search is now on to find a strong successor to Ainsworth, and Warnock has emerged as an option for QPR, with the veteran keen to return to management. He isn't seen as the only choice to come in and inspire the Hoops to safety, however, with another new name mentioned on Saturday evening.

QPR want Sabri Lamouchi as manager

According to an update from talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook on X, QPR have held talks with Sabri Lamouchi over the vacant managers job at Loftus Road:

"Neil Warnock very keen to come back and save #QPR. Understand they have Also held talks with Sabri Lamouchi among others."

While it does look as though Warnock is the front-runner to come in and fill the void left by Ainsworth, Lamouchi also represents a good candidate in his own right, and the fact that talks have reportedly taken place shows that he is rated by those high up at the club.

Sabri Lamouchi manager history Year Ivory Coast 2012-2012 El Jaish 2014-2017 Rennes 2017-2018 Nottingham Forest 2019-2020 Al-Duhail 2020-2021 Cardiff City 2023

The 51-year-old was most recently in charge of fellow Championship side Cardiff City, being relieved of his duties back in May, and Gary Rowett has heaped praise on him in the past, lauding his tactics as Nottingham Forest manager in a clash with Birmingham City back in 2019:

"It was excellent management. He got it spot on. You look at the possession, 47 percent at home, but that's not a problem. He knows Birmingham with a new system will come on at them, will be expansive. He's tried to exploit those gaps on the counter attack. They've won at a canter."

Warnock's vast experience and ability to guide teams away from relegation trouble does make him the obvious choice, especially given his vast knowledge of the English game, but Lamouchi coming in instead may not be a bad thing, having done well at times in this country in the past.

Lamouchi often opts for a 4-4-2 formation as his go-to system, creating a partnership in attack and natural width in midfield, and at 51, he is a far younger option than Warnock, meaning he could be viewed as more of a long-term option.