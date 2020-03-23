Samba deal symbolised Tony Fernandes’ 1st PL stint

If you ever needed an example about how a Premier League team should not act, QPR’s antics in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 campaigns would do the job.

Promoted under Neil Warnock’s guidance, Tony Fernandes decided to sack the ex-Crystal Palace boss and bring Mark Hughes to Loftus Road in an attempt to help keep QPR up, having signed 18 news players to prepare them for Premier League football across the summer and January.

Despite losing to Sergio Aguero’s now famous strike in the final minutes of the season, Hughes did manage to keep the club up, only to lose his job to Harry Redknapp – amazingly, Fernandes even said he accelerated the sacking of Hughes in order to appoint the former Tottenham boss.

It was a time of madness – 17 more new players were signed during the 2012/13 season, but none were more symbolic of Fernandes’ disastrous first stint in the Premier League than Christopher Samba.

The Congolese centre-back was signed in January 2013 from Anzhi Makhachkala for £12.5m, but lasted just 22 weeks at the club from his arrival on January 31st to his departure on July 5th.

Samba only made ten appearances for QPR, failing to keep them in the Premier League while helping them win just two games, all while picking up £100k-a-week at Loftus Road.

Across those 22 weeks, the ex-Blackburn defender earned a total of £2.2m in wages, incredibly costing the R’s a total of £14.7m for only ten games of service, before he was sold back to Anzhi Makhachkala for £12m.

Samba cost QPR and Fernandes £7.35m per Premier League win and £1.47m per appearance, proving to be an abysmal waste of money and an emblem of Fernandes’ panicked time as a Premier League chairman, in which he signed the likes of Julio Cesar and Jose Bosingwa – the R’s had a higher wage bill than Atletico Madrid at the time, a side who reached the Champions League final in the 2013/14 season.

Samba even tweeted supporters telling them to ‘get over’ his massive wages following a woeful display against Fulham.

In terms of terrible transfer deals, this one should be firmly lodged near the top of such a list.

