Who is Ryan Manning? – Profile

Name: Ryan Manning

Club: Queens Park Rangers

Date of Birth: 14 June 1994

Position: Left-back, left midfielder

RYAN MANNING – HIS CAREER SO FAR

Ryan Manning is a 24-year-old Irish player who’s currently plying his trade down in the Championship, playing for Queens Park Rangers. But his recent resurgence and steady performances throughout the 2019/20 campaign saw the full-back land on many other big teams’ radar. This could ultimately lead to a potential move away from QPR in the not so distant future.

The very first steps in the footballing world for Manning were made in the second Irish division when he signed for Mervue United. And after a rather successful stint there, which ultimately ended with their playoff defeat to Longford Town on penalties, the full-back swapped allegiances to another First Division side Galway United. At Mervue, he would end up scoring nine goals across 34 games and similar fortunes followed him to his new club.

In fact, Galway would win promotions with Manning in their side as the player scored in both legs of the final, ending his time with them on a spectacular high. It was in January 2015 that he officially left the team to join Queens Park Rangers, having scored three goals in 21 appearances but definitely making them count.

Manning’s QPR adventure started in 2016/17 and has so far been really good. The 24-year-old has managed to amass a total of 95 games for his team, even scoring eight goals and assisting further ten on the side as well. His extremely high goal tally across all teams is a side effect of him being played on various different positions, even up front in the forward line quite often. Of course, at Queens Park Rangers, he is predominantly a left-back or a left midfielder but his peculiar skillset means he’s a kind of a swiss knife.

It has to be said, however, that he didn’t simply slot into the QPR gala XI right of the bat but had to spend a solitary season out on loan at Rotherham United for the first half of the 2018/19 campaign, scoring four and assisting one in 18 games, before returning to his parent club and establishing himself as an important piece of the jigsaw.

Now, as it seems, Manning could be on the move once again as Premier League clubs start knocking on QPR’s door.

TRANSFER LATEST

According to the latest transfer rumours and transfer news, Manning is a wanted man and could be heading towards the Premier League quite soon. It seems that West Ham United are one of the clubs interested in the player and David Moyes wants the deal done early in the window so he can beat any potential rivals to it.

The coach sees Manning as a fairly secure signing since the player is reliable and a steady performer. Some other West Ham United transfer news stated the player could be affordable because he only has one year left on his contract with Queens Park Rangers.

PLAYER PROFILE

There’s a lot to like in Manning’s player profile – he’s young, athletic, has a good sense of positioning, great movement and also a knack for goals. Throughout his career, as we’ve already mentioned, he was essentially played all over the park, meaning the 24-year-old is extremely versatile and basically ticks all the boxes.

Although he is a full-back by trade, deploying him higher up the pitch won’t exactly hamper his abilities and may even enhance them in some ways. Even though he’s still young, his decision-making seems to be on point and he also has commendable creative abilities, often combining well with his teammates and linking up the play across the pitch.

Defensively, Manning seems solid and could further improve at a bigger club in the future.