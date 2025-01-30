Queens Park Rangers are now in "advanced talks" over signing a "talented" Premier League player, having now reached an agreement on personal terms, according to reporter Ben Jacobs.

Rs keen to strengthen in midfield

With Tottenham Hotspur's Yang Min-Hyeok completing a loan move until the end of the season yesterday, QPR may feel they have suitable strength in depth in wide areas, given how highly the South Korean is rated by CEO Christian Nourry.

After completing the deal to sign the young winger, Nourry said: “I am pleased to welcome Min-Hyeok to QPR and to provide him with the opportunity to experience English football for the first time.

“Min-Hyeok had been identified by some of the most elite clubs prior to his arrival at Tottenham as a world-leading attacking prospect."

Now, the Rs may turn their attentions to strengthening in other areas, and they have been pursuing new options in the middle of the park, having recently been linked with a move for Hull City's Xavier Simons.

Simons is a more defensive option, but Cifuentes is also keen on bringing in a more advanced player, having recently identified a versatile option.

Last week, the Hoops made contact over a deal to sign Chelsea attacking midfielder Harvey Vale, who is capable of playing in multiple positions, but has been unable to force his way into first-team contention at Stamford Bridge since returning from a loan spell with Bristol Rovers.

There has since been a promising new update on the Rs' pursuit of Vale, with reporter Ben Jacobs taking to X to confirm they have made an offer to sign the midfielder, and he has agreed personal terms on a move to Loftus Road.

QPR are now in "advanced talks" with Chelsea to discuss the complexities of a deal, currently discussing bonus payments and a potential sell-on clause.

BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella has also corroborated the rumours, stating the west Londoners are leading the race for the startlet, despite interest from other unnamed Championship clubs.

Vale could thrive in the Championship

The 21-year-old has been limited to reserve football this season, but he was a key player for Bristol Rovers in League One last term, making 39 appearances in League One, registering two goals and five assists.

Cifuentes' side still have an outside chance of making a play-off push, given that they are six points off the top six, and Vale's performances for the Gas indicate he could make an instant impact at Loftus Road.

Having proven himself in the third tier, the "talented" youngster could now be ready to make the step-up to the Championship, so it is promising that QPR are now close to securing a deal.