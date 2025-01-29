Queens Park Rangers have now joined the race to sign an "outstanding" Championship midfielder before the transfer deadline, according to a report.

QPR's winning run comes to an end

QPR had been on an impressive four-game winning streak in the Championship until the weekend, when Sheffield Wednesday emerged as 2-0 winners at Loftus Road. The Rs are now down to 13th in the table after their first league defeat in 2025, but they are still just six points off the top six, meaning there is plenty left to play for.

Perhaps in light of their resurgent form, the Hoops have been quiet in the January transfer window, but they have been looking at strengthening in attacking areas over the past week or so.

Marti Cifuentes' side have been in contact with Chelsea over signing attacking midfielder Harvey Vale, while they are also believed to be one of the clubs chasing Celtic forward Luis Palma, who is keen on leaving the Scottish side this month.

Bringing in new attacking options appears to be important to Cifuentes, but a new report has now revealed QPR have also joined the race for a defensive midfielder, having identified Hull City's Xavier Simons as a target.

Simons has attracted the interest of a number of clubs, and he is now said to be choosing his next destination, with Swedish side AIK also in the running for his signature. AIK are reported to be in the final stages of negotiations over a move, but it remains to be seen whether the £3.5k-per-week midfielder gives the green light.

QPR's upcoming Championship fixtures Date Millwall (a) February 1st Blackburn Rovers (h) February 4th Coventry City (a) February 11th Derby County (h) February 14th Portsmouth (a) February 22nd

Simons performing well in the Championship

For large parts of the ongoing campaign, the Englishman has been a regular starter for Hull, and he has performed well on a number of key attacking and defensive metrics over the past year. The 21-year-old places in the 92nd percentile for clearances per 90, while also placing in the 88th percentile for non-penalty goals, indicating that he is a well-rounded midfielder.

Former Hull boss Liam Rosenior was also full of praise for the former Chelsea man after an impressive display against Fulham in the FA Cup, saying: "He was outstanding - for a young player to play central midfield as well which is tactically against them, their movements and their rotations, is very difficult."

The only concern over signing the midfielder is the fact his role in the Hull team has diminished in recent weeks, being used on a more sporadic basis.

If the Tigers are willing to sanction Simons' departure this winter, he may not yet be at the level to play for a club with play-off aspirations, but he is still very young and has plenty of time to develop.