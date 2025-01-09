Queens Park Rangers have reportedly submitted an offer to sign a young forward already being likened to Mark Viduka.

Ronnie Edwards becomes first QPR signing of 2025

The R’s have begun 2025 in perfect fashion, with Marti Cifuentes’ side recording home wins over Watford and Luton Town in the Championship.

Those at Loftus Road have also acted in the transfer market, signing Ronnie Edwards on loan from Southampton. Primarily a centre-back, Edwards made his debut off the bench against Luton and was initially used in a holding midfield role.

Talking about that decision, Cifuentes hailed Edwards who “didn’t put a foot wrong” on his maiden QPR appearance.

“We know he is a very technical defender – and actually he has played before in this number-six role. The reason behind it was that he has been here just a few days, it was a difficult game because of the way Luton play – very direct and with players that can run in behind – and it’s not easy as a defender in that kind of game.

“Jonathan was with a yellow card and we thought it would be a good introduction for him to start with some minutes in midfield to get him into the rhythm of the game and then drop him into his more natural position. He didn’t put a foot wrong. He did really well and showed that he’s a quality player and hopefully he will help us a lot.”

With the January transfer window still having weeks left to run, QPR still have the chance to bolster their ranks as Cifuentes looks to take the Hoops into the top half of the table.

Now, it appears the club have submitted an offer to sign a teenage forward who is catching the eye in Europe.

QPR make bid to sign young Australian forward

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Queens Park Rangers have made a bid to sign Brisbane Roar forward Thomas Waddingham.

Dubbed a “sensation” by O’Rourke, QPR are joined by Sheffield Wednesday, with the two set to do battle again after the Owls were linked with Edwards.

Waddingham has already made plenty of first-team appearances for Brisbane Roar and is already being likened to the next Viduka, who famously played for Leeds United, Newcastle United and Middlesbrough in England.

The 19-year-old has scored 15 goals for his current employers and is out of contract in 2026, and QPR’s offer to sign him this January appears to be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.