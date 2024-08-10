With the Championship campaign underway and the end of the transfer window approaching, Queens Park Rangers have reportedly reached an agreement to sign a player who was once dubbed the next Lionel Messi.

QPR transfer news

Those at Loftus Road have enjoyed a solid summer of arrivals so far, with Zan Celar the standout of the six fresh faces welcomed by Marti Cifuentes. The forward has previously played for the likes of AS Roma and may well rediscover his best form at QPR in the Championship. Still just 25 years old, there's still every chance that Zelar proves to be an excellent acquisition.

The forward, delighted with the move, told QPR's official website: “I am very excited. I can’t wait to start, join the team, join my new team-mates, start training and start matches. I think I will adapt well.

His first league start did not go to plan however, as Lucas Andersen's opener against West Brom on Saturday was answered by a clinical hat trick from the Baggies' Josh Maja, leaving the Hoops with nothing to show from their home curtain raiser.

In better news, Cifuentes' attack looks set to be boosted by another impressive arrival. According to Fabrizio Romano, QPR have reached an agreement to sign Karamoko Dembele from Stade Brestois, with the winger set to travel to complete his medical and confirm a deal worth a reported €3m (£2.6m), with add-ons.

Coming through the ranks at Celtic, Dembele was dubbed the next Lionel Messi, before eventually heading for the exit door. Now 21 years old, he finally found his form again on loan at Blackpool last season to earn a move to QPR this summer.

"Fantastic" Dembele is Championship-ready

After finally rediscovering his form in League One for Blackpool last season, Dembele is more than ready to make the step into the Championship and into Cifuentes' side. Dan Bennett of HaytersTV was recently full of praise for the winger, saying that Dembele "can be a fantastic player" if used well in England's second tier.

Throughout a campaign of revival last time out, Dembele managed an impressive eight goals and 13 assists. If he can replicate that in the Championship then QPR's reported deal worth just £2.6m will suddenly look like one of the bargains of the summer throughout English football.

Still just 21 years old, there's plenty more to come from Dembele, starting with this season at QPR as the London club hope for a season away from relegation trouble.