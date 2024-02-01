QPR are reportedly in the race to complete the signing of a Premier League player on deadline day, but face stiff competition for his signature from a number of other clubs.

QPR transfer news

The Rs find themselves in the thick of a Championship relegation battle this season, currently sitting 22nd in the table and in the bottom-three. They are three points adrift of safety, with Huddersfield Town hovering above them, and some late signings in the January transfer window could be just what the doctor ordered.

Marti Cifuentes will no doubt be desperate to acquire the services of some new faces, and QPR have been linked with a move for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz in the recent past, but a move hasn't come to fruition yet. Similarly, Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton has been considered a target for the west Londoners, but like Muniz, he has remained at his current club for the time being.

It does look as though QPR could still strike some last-gasp January transfer business, however, with a fresh update suggesting a race is on to snap up one in-demand player before Thursday comes to an end.

QPR want Allan Campbell

According to a new update from Football Insider, QPR are interested in signing Luton Town midfielder Allan Campbell on deadline day, but several other British clubs are also keen.

Allan Campbell's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 12 Starts 9 Goals 0 Assists 2 Tackles per game 1.7 Pass completion rate 82.1% Key passes per game 0.6

"Aberdeen, Birmingham, QPR and Rotherham are in a race to sign Luton Town midfielder Allan Campbell before the close of the transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. Campbell is currently out on loan with Championship side Millwall, meaning the Hatters would have to recall him before a new move can be sanctioned.

"It is believed the Championship strugglers and the Scottish side are keen on signing the midfielder and have registered their interest to Luton. The 25-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Lions this season but has not featured since their mid-December draw against Huddersfield Town."

Campbell could be a really shrewd addition by QPR this month, should they manage to fight off competition from others and seal his signature in the coming hours.

The 25-year-old has been on loan at Millwall from Premier League outfit Luton this season, making 12 appearances in the league, so it does mean the Hatters will have to end that spell, as the report alludes to. That may not be easy, should the Lions want to continue his loan until the end of the season, but it could be that QPR are seen as a more appealing prospect to Campbell, in terms of featuring more regularly in the coming months.

Related EFL Championship done deals: Every January 2024 transfer As the January transfer window enters its final 24 hours, FFC has you covered for every in and out involving your club in the EFL Championship.

It remains to be seen where he will be plying his trade moving forward, but bringing in a player with 87 Championship appearances and one Scotland cap to his name should bolster the Rs' hopes of survival.