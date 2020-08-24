Palmerston Park

Palmerston Park was officially opened in 1919 but football had been played there since as early as 1870s. Now, it houses the Queen of the South FC, a Scottish Championship side, and is located on Terregles Street in Dumfries.

Its current maximum capacity stands at 8,690 but with only 3,377 seated places and with a pitch that measures 105m by 65m. The surface of the field is covered with artificial turf and has no running track surrounding it.

The highest ever recorded attendance at Palmerston Park was set on 23 February 1952, when 26,552 people watched the Queen of the South lose 3-1 against Hearts in a Scottish Cup third-round tie.

Palmerston Park’s official history starts with the formation of the club it currently houses in 1919. However, football had been played there even before that and as early as the 1870s. It gets its name from a former farm that was located on the site, called Palmers Toun. In 1921, the Queen of the South FC bought the ground for £1,500, making it their new home ever since.

And unsurprisingly, this is also when most of the redevelopment were initially started. In the following years, Palmerston Park would cover the Portland Drive Terrace, install floodlights and construct the main stand by 1965, shortly after the original one had burned down in a fire. Interestingly enough, the club still has the highest floodlights in Scottish football, standing at 85 feet.

In 1933, they also erected the Jimmy Jolly’s Bullshed stand, later to be known as the Coo Shed, naming it after one of the founding members of the club. But that stand was demolished and replaced by an all seater East Stand in 1995 with a game against Glasgow Rangers played to celebrate its opening.

In recent years, Palmerston Park has seen more redevelopment and improvement despite its residents plummeting to the Scottish Second Division in 2012. Queen of the South installed new water systems and ticket offices and even planned the development of the main stand which has mostly remained unchanged since its early days that go back to the 1960s.

In March 2013, the club was given the permission to install a new 5G artificial pitch at Palmerston Park for the start of the 2013/14 campaign and later on, they sold the turf for £10 per square yard and auctioned the four corner plots, both penalty spots and Ryan McCann’s 84 yard spot as well.

Apart from being used for football, Palmerston Park has also hosted a live music concert in June 2015 with performances by Status Quo, Big Country and Reef. As of September 2014, the official capacity of the stadium sits at 8,690, with 3,377 seats included.

All tickets to watch Queen of the South FC play at Palmerston Park can be found on the club’s official website. The average price of an adult ticket is around £18 for all areas of the ground.

The club also offers season tickets that can be bought for £210 for adults. More information can be found on the aforementioned website.

