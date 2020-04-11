Quiz: The Big Fat Leeds United Quiz – The 2003/04 Season

In the early noughties, Leeds United were a phenomenal spectacle and how they never won a trophy given the array of talent on display is beyond belief.

Incredibly entertaining to watch, with the likes of Kewell, Smith, Viduka, Dacourt and Woodgate were just some of the shining lights during this time.

For a club who started the century on the ascendency, the wheels were to fall off quite spectacularly as poor management at the very top saw a breakup of this great team and inevitable relegation that has seen the Whites out of the top flight ever since.

So how much do you remember of that last season in the Premier League? We have compiled a quiz to test your knowledge and to see if you know your Eirik Bakke from your Didier Domi…