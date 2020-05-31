 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Football FanCast Quizzes
Signed for West Brom? The most bizarre transfers to arrive at the Hawthorns [Quiz]

Signed for West Brom? The most bizarre transfers to arrive at the Hawthorns [Quiz]

by Mr. C share
31/5/2020 | 04:36pm

WBA fans have seen some comings and goings in the transfer market over the years.

Whether it’s the Tony Pulis, Gary Megson or Bryan Robson eras in the hot seat; the Baggies faithful have seen an array of new signings arrive over the years at the club, with some good and some damn right bad; where for every Chris Brunt, there unfortunately has been a Sebastian Blanco that has donned the famous West Brom shirt.

In our latest Baggies quiz we have compiled a quiz on the most obscure signings of recent times, can you recognise them all?

1 of 18

Can you name this obscure former West Brom player?

Article title: Signed for West Brom? The most bizarre transfers to arrive at the Hawthorns [Quiz]

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 