Glasgow Rangers delivered a show this afternoon as they secured three points in their third Premiership match of the season.

The 6-0 win over Ross County at Hampden Park saw three different scorers for the Ibrox side. Tom Lawrence and Danilo netted once apiece, while Rabbi Matondo and Cyriel Dessers grabbed two goals each as the Highland side were put to the sword.

The win will inspire plenty of confidence heading into the first Old Firm clash of the season next week, although Celtic will prove to be much tougher opponents, no doubt about that.

There were several standouts at Hampden today, with Dessers notching his fourth and fifth goals of the campaign.

Cyriel Dessers’ game in numbers against Ross County

The Nigerian international has often been criticised for his ability to seemingly miss chances that were easier to score, yet he still netted 22 goals last term for the Light Blues.

Given that he now has five after just six games so far, and it isn’t September yet, Dessers could surpass last season’s total with ease.

His first against County was a well-taken effort with his weaker foot, while the second saw him slot the ball home from a Matondo delivery into the box.

The centre-forward also made two key passes, created a big chance and won eight of his 13 duels throughout the match, proving he isn’t always trying to find the back of the net.

If this doesn’t give him confidence ahead of next week, then nothing will. There was a player who delivered a better showing than the 29-year-old, however, as Matondo was excellent against the Staggies.

Rabbi Matondo’s statistics against Ross County

This week, the rumour mill had linked Matondo with an Ibrox exit, as Blackburn Rovers looked keen on luring him to the Championship.

Might this performance at Hampden have potentially saved his Gers career, however? The next few days will tell, but on this evidence, the Welshman could be a handy player to have around.

Rabbi Matondo & Cyriel Dessers' stats vs Ross County Metric Dessers Matondo Goals 2 2 Assists 0 2 Total shots 3 4 Big chances created 1 2 Key passes 2 3 Via Sofascore

Not only did the 23-year-old score twice during the game, but he also grabbed two assists, while succeeding with three of his six dribbles, hit the woodwork, created two big chances and made three key passes - having also won five of his ground duels.

Has exit talk inspired him to begin to deliver to the Gers? On this evidence, it looks likely. The winger also won five duels during the tie, ensuring he wasn’t routinely beaten in his one on one battles.

With Celtic the next opposition, if Matondo is in this sort of mood, then he could cause plenty of problems up and down the left flank, especially considering he linked up superbly with Jefte.

Off the back of that 'magical', 9/10 performance - as per Glasgow World's Lewis Anderson - the one-time Manchester City man could have a role to play this season.