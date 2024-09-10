A report this week suggests that a free agent has held talks to join Chelsea via his representatives, coming two years after he was apparently "close to signing" for the west Londoners.

Chelsea spend £200 million to back Enzo Maresca

Over the summer window, the Blues opted to spend roughly £200 million on signings, in an attempt to back new manager Enzo Maresca ahead of his first full season in charge of the Premier League heavyweights.

No less than 13 players agreed to join Chelsea before the deadline, with Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho all opting to make the Stamford Bridge in an attempt to further their careers.

Chelsea did attempt deadline day talks to sign Victor Osimhen as well, but a move for the Nigerian superstar collapsed, and he ultimately had to settle for a loan move to Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73 WhoScored

While a good portion of these players could be deemed ones for the future, with a few currently out on loan elsewhere, this array of summer spending signals a real statement of intent from Todd Boehly and BlueCo - despite some PSR concerns heading into the summer.

There is still time for Chelsea to facilitate more deals as well, with the Turkish and Greek transfer windows still open for business. It is believed that David Datro Fofana could leave for AEK Athens, with The Athletic also backing that the Greek heavyweights are currently in talks.

Theoretically, an opportunity for Ben Chilwell to leave Chelsea is also available right now, with the England international not in Maresca's plans. There are rumours that Jose Mourinho is eyeing an ambitious Fenerbahce move for Chilwell, but the Portuguese has just days to complete what would be a big deal.

Despite the UK window being closed, non-contracted free agents are still available for hire as well, and Chelsea could choose to bring one in until the Premier League squad submission deadline on Friday night this week.

Suggestion Adrien Rabiot has held talks to join Chelsea

One of the most illustrious free agents available, France international Adrien Rabiot, is searching for a new club after leaving Juventus in the summer.

The 29-year-old, who is apparently demanding £220,000-per-week to join any new side, has reached out to numerous clubs in England. The Boot Room suggest that Rabiot has also held talks to join Chelsea - as they write that the player and his representatives have contacted every 'big six' side in an effort to secure him European football.

Interestingly, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouma wrote back in 2022 that Rabiot was "close to signing" for Chelsea in January that year, so the midfielder is a player they'll be very familiar with.

The ex-PSG star has rejected lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and has no interest in a move to Turkey, according to TBR, but Rabiot's ambitious salary demands may well be a sticking point.