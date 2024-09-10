A free agent has held talks to join Tottenham in an out-of-window move, coming two years after former Spurs transfer Fabio Paratici attempted to strike a deal for him.

Spurs spend £113 million on four senior summer signings

Discounting a deal for South Korean wonderkid Min-hyeok Yang, and Lucas Bergvall's arrival considering he actually signed in January, Spurs spent a total of £113 million on four senior summer signings for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange green-lit deals for Timo Werner, who extended his loan deal until the end of 2024/2025, as well as rising English star Archie Gray, striker Dominic Solanke and winger Wilson Odobert.

Werner bagged two goals and three assists over his Premier League appearances under Postecoglou last season, motivating the club to give him another chance this campaign, with Gray swapping Elland Road for north London in a £40 million move.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Signed from Timo Werner RB Leipzig (loan) Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Archie Gray Leeds Wilson Odobert Burnley Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Min-hyeok Yang Gangwon FC

Tottenham also spent an initial £55 million (plus £10m in add-ons) to tempt Solanke from Bournemouth, meaning the north Londoners ended their search for an out-and-out Harry Kane replacement.

Odobert put pen to paper on a five-year contract with Spurs after agreeing a £25 million switch from Burnley, rounding off their summer business with a new midfielder, two fresh wide options and a striker.

It is also worth noting that, according to some reports, key figures at Tottenham are excited for Min-hyeok Yang to join in January. The teenage forward, signed for around £3.4 million on a buy-to-loan-back deal, is set to link up with Postecoglou at the turn of the year following his brief loan back at Gangwon FC.

With the new season well underway, and the UK transfer window closed, you'd think that would've been the end of their transfer business. However, Turkish and Greek clubs are still free to sign players, so there is still a chance Sergio Reguilon could secure a Spurs exit in the coming days.

There is also the free agent market, as traditional transfer window rules don't apply to out-of-contract players.

Adrien Rabiot holds out-of-window talks to join Tottenham

As per The Boot Room, Postecoglou's side have been subject to an approach by one of the most elite free agents on the market - ex-Juventus star and France international midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The 29-year-old is without a club after leaving Juve, and TBR claim he's rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia in favour of remaining in Europe. It is believed Rabiot has contacted Tottenham over joining them via his representatives, alongside other English top flight clubs, as he searches for a new home.

Interestingly, The Times claimed back in 2022 that Paratici was attempting to sign Rabiot for Tottenham around that time, so he's a player who the club have registered a serious interest in before.

The 29-year-old boasts an illustrious playing career at the highest level and is by no means over the hill - representing France at Euro 2024 over the summer. However, he is thought to be demanding around £220,000-per-week, so this may well be forcing suitors to turn away.

“He is world class, an extraordinary player," said Juventus icon David Trezeguet. "Now he will evaluate his options and will go back to being the important player he always was.”