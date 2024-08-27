With two games, two clean sheets, and two wins in the bag already, it would be fair to say that Arsenal have kicked off their Premier League campaign in brilliant fashion this season.

However, while the focus on the weekend was firmly on happenings at Villa Park, the next four days will see that focus shift almost entirely toward the closing days of the transfer window.

As things stand, the only new addition to Mikel Arteta's squad this summer has been Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, although it does appear that Mikel Merino's transfer is practically complete, bar the announcement.

However, the good news is that with mere days to go, recent reports have seen the Gunners linked with several talented attackers, including one who would be the ideal solution to the club's Bukayo Saka problem.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal have maintained their interest in Atalanta star Ademola Lookman.

Plettenberg has revealed that while the former Everton ace wants to move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the French team are unwilling to meet the demands of the Serie A side, meaning that a deal between the clubs is currently unlikely.

According to reports earlier this month, the Bergamo-based outfit value their talented attacker at between €65m to €70m, which converts to between £55m and £59m.

Overall, the fact that the Nigerian's proposed move to PSG has seemingly fallen through is undoubtedly good news for Arsenal, and while they may be unwilling to match Atalanta's valuation, perhaps a deal could still be struck, as Lookman would be a brilliant signing and a perfect solution to their Saka problem.

Why Lookman solves Arsenal's Saka problem

Okay, so the first thing to do is point out that Arsenal's 'Saka problem' is not a problem with the winger himself. Instead, it is that, at present, the club do not have an adequate backup to the incredible England international in the squad.

For as talented as Reiss Nelson is, it's become crystal clear over the last couple of seasons that Arteta does not see him as a viable alternative or backup to the Gunners' number seven, and in light of the 22-year-old's world-class numbers in recent seasons, that is not entirely surprising.

What the North Londoners need is a genuinely high-quality attacker who can act as the Hale End superstar's backup - or competition - on the right while also being talented enough to fill in across the frontline to pick up enough minutes to remain happy with their role, and in Lookman, they'll get exactly that.

For example, in his career to date, the Wandsworth-born sensation has made 98 appearances as a left-winger, 62 as a right-winger, 54 as a second striker, 32 as a centre-forward, 14 as an attacking midfielder and even two as a left-sided midfielder, showing that he can start and star anywhere in attack.

On top of his positional versatility, he is currently in red-hot form. In 45 appearances last season, the "blistering" attacker, as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, scored 17 goals and provided ten assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement once every 1.66 games - talk about effective.

Lookman vs Arsenal's most productive attackers in 23/24 Player Lookman Saka Odegaard Havertz Appearances 45 47 48 51 Goals 17 20 11 14 Games 10 14 11 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.60 0.72 0.45 0.41 All Stats via Transfermarkt

This incredible form would have made him the second most productive player in the Gunners' squad last season, behind only the player he would hopefully deputise for next season, Saka.

Ultimately, Lookman is an effective attacking talent in the peak years of his career who can play on the right as well as across the frontline, and if he were to join Arsenal this summer, he would be the dream solution to Arteta's Saka problem.

Therefore, Edu Gaspar and Co must do what they can to get this transfer over the line, as he'd dramatically improve the squad.