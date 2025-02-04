Tottenham Hotspur are set to be without an "excellent" player for the rest of the season due to another long-term injury, according to a report.

Injury crisis continues at N17

Prior to the 2-0 victory at Brentford, Tottenham had been on a very poor run of form, but their campaign has been badly affected by the sheer number of players ruled out with injuries.

Speaking about the injury crisis at N17, manager Ange Postecoglou said: "Every time I've seen the light at the end of the tunnel, it's usually been an oncoming train.

"We've had to deal with a real extreme situation, which unfortunately once we got hit with what we got hit with, it is then very hard to rectify on the run.

"We obviously got some significant injuries early on, which hampered our progress, and then we had to rely on a small group of players to get us through and that then burdened them."

The likes of Dominic Solanke, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario and Destiny Udogie have been unavailable in recent weeks, and another player has now joined the ever-growing list of absentees.

According to a report from The Athletic, Radu Dragusin is set to miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, which he sustained in the victory against Elfsborg in last week's Europa League tie.

The £85k-per-week defender is set to undergo an operation, which will rule him out for a considerable period of time, with Spurs hoping he will recover for the beginning of the 2025-26 season.

No respite for Postecoglou on the injury front

Tottenham have been forced to endure an injury crisis this season, which has undoubtedly played a big part in their struggles, currently sitting in just 14th place in the Premier League.

However, Jamie Carragher has little sympathy for Ange, given that the manager experienced similar problems during his time at Celtic, while the Sky Sports pundit also claming the Spurs boss rushed Micky van de Ven back from injury too quickly.

"It almost feels like this whole team is built on the centre-backs, especially with van de Ven at the back. But to bring them back so quickly in that game against Chelsea, the two of them went off injured, that has to be down to the manager or the medical staff.

“It’s not just unlucky with injuries. That goes down to how you train and how your team play. It’s a bit of luck now and again. It’s not a real mitigating factor if you know you are going to get injured with the way a manager plays and he has a history of getting those injuries.”

It is logical to assume Ange's style of play may be the root cause of some of Tottenham's issues, given his high-pressing style, which is why it was vital to bring in extra reinforcements before deadline day.

With the "excellent" Dragusin now sidelined, the Australian will be hoping new signing Kevin Danso will step up to the plate in defence and help his side get their season back on track.