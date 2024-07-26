A high-earning member of the Arsenal squad is keen to leave north London this summer, with sporting director Edu Gaspar also prepared to green-light a loan deal.

Players who could still leave Arsenal before deadline day

Mohamed Elneny, Cedric Soares, Mika Biereth, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga have already left Arsenal, but it is believed that a few more squad members could join them.

Elneny and Soares departed following the expiry of their contracts late last month, while Biereth sealed a £4 million permanent move to Austrian side Sturm Graz after spending the second half of 2023/2024 on loan there.

Lokonga agreed to join Sevilla on loan, which includes a £10 million option to buy, with Tavares also moving to Lazio on loan. Unlike Lokonga's deal, the latter's transfer will become permanent next summer for around £7.5 million, so Tavares has penned a five-year contract with Marco Barono's side as a result.

The likes of Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Kieran Tierney, Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been linked with Arsenal exits in the past fortnight as well, with manager Mikel Arteta potentially about to see a few more departures.

Arsenal's best performers in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99 WhoScored

Fulham are believed to be in talks over a deal for Smith Rowe at around £35 million, which would be their club-record transfer fee, while both Tierney and Zinchenko think that Arsenal will sell them this summer after Riccardo Calafiori's arrival.

The same could be said for Kiwior, as the Italian is capable of replacing the former Spezia star at both centre-back and left-back, with reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano backing that his exit is indeed a possibility.

While the aforementioned appear to have potential suitors, especially Smith Rowe who appears to be on the verge of a Fulham move, it is a completely different story for second-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale wants to leave Arsenal with Edu prepared to green-light loan

The England international lost his place to David Raya last season, and his lack of action has seemingly put buyers off Arsenal's £35 million asking price.

That is according to talkSPORT, who also claim that Ramsdale is keen to leave Arsenal and Edu is prepared to green-light a loan if they can't find a permanent buyer. The 25-year-old, who earns around £120,000-per-week at Arsenal, is currently not close to joining any club, despite interest from Southampton.

Ramsdale faces spending another season on the bench if he cannot secure a move away before August 30, and that is something the former Bournemouth shot-stopper is very eager to avoid.