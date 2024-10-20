An attacking star at a major European club is reportedly no longer wanted by his current manager, with his agents reaching out to Manchester United over a possible move.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils continue to be linked with new signings following a poor start to the Premier League season that has outlined the need for more quality to be added to Erik ten Hag's squad.

One such figure is Fluminense forward Kaua Elias, with the youngster no doubt seen as a long-term acquisition who could grow into a real force as the years pass. He has already scored six times for his current club at senior level and has also netted 9 times in 12 caps for Brazil's under-17s.

Bayern Munich and Germany star Leroy Sane has also been mentioned as an option for United, but they are far from alone in expressing an interest in the winger, with the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United also thought to be in the mix.

In terms of possible exits from Old Trafford, the Red Devils are reportedly happy to see Antony sold, even if it means making a £40m-plus loss on him. The Brazilian has struggled to impress since joining from Ajax, drifting out of Ten Hag's plans this season.

Man Utd linked with move for attacking "presence"

According to a new report from The Boot Room, Randal Kolo Muani's agents have reached out to Manchester United over a potential switch to Old Trafford, ahead of a likely move away from Paris Saint-Germain.

The update states that the Frenchman "has been offered to a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window" - one of which is the Red Devils. Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle have also apparently been contacted.

Kolo Muani joined PSG for £70m but has struggled to make a telling impact, with manager Luis Enrique not seeing him as a key man.

There would certainly be a risk in United signing Kolo Muani considering he hasn't set the world alight at his current club, only scoring 11 goals in 49 appearances, which is a disappointing return for a striker playing for France's top team.

The 25-year-old is still a player with plenty of quality, famously making a difference for France in the 2022 World Cup final and being denied by Emiliano Martinez in the dying seconds of extra-time against Argentina.

Meanwhile, Didier Deschamps has heaped praise on him in the past, saying: "He's interesting, he's radiant. He is confident and has a very specific profile, where in his runs with the ball, [he] has a presence. He is a good header [of the ball] and with us, he is very often successful."

Having scored an impressive 26 goals in 50 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt, it could simply be that PSG are the wrong fit for Kolo Muani and he can find his feet in a United shirt, by adding firepower to Ten Hag's attack while having his peak years ahead of him.