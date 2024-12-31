A £46 million international star's camp has held discussions with Tottenham Hotspur over the player potentially signing for them in January, according to reports, with Ange Postecoglou's side gearing up for a crucial January transfer window.

Tottenham set for "important" January after torrid run

Spurs have won just once in their last seven Premier League games, most recently dropping points at home to relegation-threatened Wolves, and the pressure is mounting on Postecoglou.

The Australian's honeymoon period is well and truly over after an excellent debut campaign in the dugout last season, with Spurs currently mid-table and suffering from a major injury crisis which has plagued their squad for months.

Next, Tottenham are set to take on an in-form Newcastle United side in north London on January 4, and supporters will be hoping that they're well on the way to bringing much-needed additions through the door by that point.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Newcastle United (home) January 4 Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2

Postecoglou has admitted that Spurs are in need of reinforcements when the winter window opens for business in under 24 hours, while reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano says that January will be vital for the Lilywhites, as their manager faces speculation surrounding his position in the dugout.

“It’s obviously a difficult situation, but what I’m hearing is that Tottenham keep supporting and trusting Ange Postecoglou," said Romano to GiveMeSport. “The January window is going to be important. Obviously, they need to do something.”

Right now, Spurs have a stark shortage of defensive options, with Destiny Udogie most recently suffering a hamstring problem - joining Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and number one shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario all on the treatment table right now.

This has led to reports that Tottenham are considering a new centre-back in January, with Borussia Mönchengladbach star Ko Itakura among Postecoglou's potential targets for the winter.

There are also suggestions that Spurs could add a new forward to their ranks, and one exit-bound ace they've been linked with is PSG's Randal Kolo Muani.

The France international is a mainstay for his country, with Didier Deschamps calling him to every single Les Bleus squad since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Kolo Muani has bagged three goals in his last five games for France, but at PSG, he's out of favour under Luis Enrique and widely tipped to leave in January.

As per The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, Kolo Muani's camp have contacted Tottenham ahead of the looming January window for discussions, as the former Eintracht Frankfurt star sets his sights on a move to the Premier League.

PSG value the player at around £46 million, according to other reports, but he'll most likely leave on a temporary deal - which could suit Postecoglou's side down to the ground.

Kolo Muani has interest from clubs in Serie A and the Turkish Süper Lig, but it is believed that a move to the English top flight would be his preference and Tottenham are firm contenders for his signature.

The 26-year-old's best season came at Eintracht, where he bagged 15 goals and 11 assists in the Bundesliga alone across 2022/2023.