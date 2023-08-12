Tottenham Hotspur and Ange Postecoglou have finally been dealt the unenviable task of replacing one of the best strikers in the world. Already the countdown has started regarding finding someone to stand where he stood, with one outstanding target surely the obvious candidate.

Who could replace Harry Kane?

It is a saga that has dominated the whole summer window, but in the end it always felt like this window would be the one where Harry Kane finally left north London.

A true servant of the club, the England captain featured 435 times for the Lilywhites, remaining as professional and prolific as ever. He certainly came a long way from being branded a 'one-season wonder'.

But with the vast funds they are set to secure, and the time frame they have been handed to secure the man to step into the striker role, the north Londoners need look no further than a target of the past.

Whilst it was only reported late last month, perhaps now they could rekindle their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani. After all, the reported €80m (£68m) price tag would mark but a fraction of what they will earn from the Kane departure.

How many goals did Randal Kolo Muani score last season?

Firstly, to lose a player of his calibre is to also lose an obscene amount of goals.

Last season saw the England captain notch 30 in the Premier League alone despite all their struggles, breaking Jimmy Greaves' record to become Spurs' all-time top scorer, and moving to within 47 of Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League record. Had he stayed at the club, it was expected he would reach the latter with ease.

So, whoever is enlisted must at least offset that huge vacancy left with a few strikes of their own, even if they aren't an exact copy of Kane.

After all, who is?

He could score, create, drop deep and hold the ball up, with Steven Gerrard lauding him for these qualities: "He’s relentless, and people will always speak about his goals, but the reason why I admire him so much is every part of his game is strong.

“His hold-up play – it's not easy playing with your back to play when you’ve got big defenders breathing down your neck, but he’s so strong. His touch is fantastic.

"He's one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League, and in world football."

However, in the touted France international, they would be swapping out his ability to hold up the ball for speed and willingness to stretch defences in behind or down the channels.

After all, with 23 goals and 17 assists across all competitions last season, he could more than makeup for what they are set to lose.

In fact, his quality in front of goal has been outlined by none other than German legend Lothar Matthaus: "He has remarkable technical ability, he's ice-cold in front of goal and he really throws himself into challenges. The most impressive thing is that he's performing in every game. I can't remember a match where he's played badly. That's the mark of a future superstar."

With the ability to play on either wing, but a preference to star through the centre, his athleticism and dynamic play style will offer a refreshing change of pace to align with Postecoglou's all-action philosophy.

That versatility is best outlined through the claims of his special teammate Kylian Mbappe, who noted: "He is a striker who offers different game options to our team. He is very complete and has an impressive volume of play."

Should he translate his form and willingness to work into new surroundings in north London, it could take fans no time at all to move on from their legendary marksman and begin heralding a new hero in N17.