Arsenal have been in touch with a potential alternative to Bukayo Saka via his camp in the last week, with Mikel Arteta's side currently scouring the market for new wide options to replace the England star.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka out for over two months after hamstring injury

Saka has undergone surgery on a hamstring problem which will keep him out of action for over two months, as confirmed by Arteta, and it's safe to say this news comes as a real blow to the Gunners who are also nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The £195,000-per-week winger has already racked up nine goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season, highlighting just how imperative he is to the Arsenal cause, and he'll be an extremely sore miss for Arteta going forward.

Attention now turns to how the Spaniard will attempt to cope without his superstar player, with Gabriel Martinelli playing on the right in Saka's stead during Arsenal's most recent 1-0 win over Ipswich Town at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25

Raheem Sterling is currently recovering from a knee problem, but luckily for Arsenal, their manager has confirmed that the injury isn't as serious as first thought, and he could make a faster comeback than originally anticipated.

Credible media sources have also reported that Arsenal could turn to January in search of attacking reinforcements, and a few interesting names have been linked in the build up to tomorrow's open transfer window.

Barcelona forward Dani Olmo is a target for Arsenal ahead of January, as they could even snap him up for free next month. The Catalans cannot register him for the second half of 2024/2025 as things stand, due to La Liga's strict salary cap restrictions, and this has put a host of top sides on red alert.

Meanwhile, PSG's Randal Kolo Muani is out-of-favour under Luis Enrique and widely expected to leave the Parc des Princes next month, potentially on loan. Arsenal could be offered Kolo Muani, according to reliable reports, and this is echoed by journalist Graeme Bailey in a piece for The Boot Room.

Randal Kolo Muani holds talks to join Arsenal via representatives

TBR and Bailey write that Kolo Muani has held talks over joining Arsenal via his representatives ahead of January, as the Frenchman's team approach Premier League clubs with the aim of securing him a move to England.

Enrique has directly informed the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt star that he's free to leave mid-season, and PSG are hoping to secure a permanent exit, but the most likely scenario is currently a temporary move as things stand.

Despite his lack of chances at PSG, the £203,000-per-week attacker remains a mainstay for France at international level, and Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé has previously showered him with praise.

“He is a striker who offers different game options to our team," said Mbappe. "He is very complete and has an impressive volume of play.”