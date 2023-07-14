Tottenham Hotspur have already started strongly this window, making five permanent signings already, although two of those were just shoring up loan deals.

Additions like James Maddison are sure to get fans excited, whilst the acquisition of a new goalkeeper in Guglielmo Vicario could help bolster a defence that struggled under Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason.

Whilst it could be argued that the latter should be a priority, given the 63 goals they shipped in the Premier League last season, it is hard to turn down the opportunity to welcome a star forward to truly capture the imagination.

Therefore, reports linking them with Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt should fit this category perfectly, as the tricky French attacker is arguably one of the hottest prospects in Europe and a target of the Lilywhites.

His talents are so coveted that his club is set to command a mouth-watering €80m (£68m) fee for his services, which could prove a true statement of intent from Ange Postecoglou who is seeking to usher in a new age in north London.

How many goals has Randal Kolo Muani scored?

Having turned 24 in December, last term marked a true standout for this French star with a frightening future ahead of him.

As a natural centre forward, who often tends to operate from the left flank, the former FC Nantes ace recorded an astounding 40 goal contributions across all competitions last season for a team that finished just seventh in the Bundesliga.

His exceptional ability to take the team on his back even draws parallels with Harry Kane, who scored 30 league goals of his own for a struggling Spurs side.

However, it is likely not the England captain and instead Heung-min Son who would have to fear for his position in the team should Postecoglou push through this move, given the disparity in quality between the two over the last year.

The South Korean, who has normally been such a dependable source of goals for the Lilywhites, instead went missing for large parts of one of the club's toughest seasons in recent history.

Scoring just ten league goals, four of which only came in the final nine matches, the 31-year-old fell off dramatically from his 23-goal tally from the season prior.

It seems time is finally catching up with the wide man who relies heavily on his blistering speed.

Whilst the former Bayer Leverkusen gem might be seeing his powers wane, Kolo Muani is instead just rising to prominence. With one goal and one assist in the recent World Cup too, as he begins to announce himself as a mainstay in the national team, there is no better time to invest in the future of this talented forward who already has 62 goals during his career.

His prowess in front of goal has even earned praise from German legend Lothar Matthaus, who noted: "Kolo Muani is a major asset for the Bundesliga. He has remarkable technical ability, he's ice-cold in front of goal and he really throws himself into challenges. The most impressive thing is that he's performing in every game. I can't remember a match where he's played badly. That's the mark of a future superstar."

If Postecoglou is truly serious about rebuilding this team into a force that can challenge for elite honours, this kind of addition will go a long way towards realising that promise and replacing the older stars with a new generation of unlimited talent.