Tottenham Hotspur have already enjoyed a fine summer of spending thus far, but they could be set to take it to new heights with a marquee signing sure to truly kickstart Ange Postecoglou's revolution.

Who are Tottenham Hotspur signing this summer?

That's according to journalist Christian Falk, who suggested that the Lilywhites remain interested in Eintracht Frankfurt's star man Randal Kolo Muani, despite Kylian Mbappe having previously implored his Paris Saint-Germain side to snatch him.

Speaking in his exclusive column, the German writer claimed:

"[Kylian] Mbappe asked Paris Saint-Germain to go for the striker of his national team and also Tottenham have registered an interest with the representatives of Muani, but the eventual transfer fee could be too high."

With it reported back in May that the Bundesliga outfit will command a €90m (£77m) fee for his services, this is a claim well-supported.

His acquisition would supplement the earlier signings of James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon, as well as turning Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski's loan deals into permanent ones.

How many goals has Randal Kolo Muani scored in his career?

Signing such a high-quality star would be a huge step forward for Spurs, seeking to usher in a new era under their Australian manager.

Whilst the outlay would be significant, he boasts all the hallmarks of a player who could underpin the regime for the next decade.

After all, the 24-year-old has already lit up German football, having notched 23 goals and recorded 17 assists across all competitions last term for a side that could only muster a seventh-placed finish.

He is young, hungry, dynamic and technically exceptional, with a physicality that could allow him to thrive in the Premier League too. Especially when considering he already has 62 career goals to his name, outlining his experience for someone with so much of their sparkling career left.

It is all these facets that likely spurred FBref to liken him to Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, including the Denmark international on Kolo Muani's 'similar players' list.

This tool also helps paint the picture of the French marksman as a powerful creative threat too, as when compared against other forwards in Europe he sits in the top 3% for assists per 90, and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

The 20-year-old has also starred of late in Italy, with his physical assets having been lauded by writer Sacha Pisani: "Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund is scary quick."

Manchester United, who too are seeking to cement their early success under Erik ten Hag, continue to push for his signature, in a deal that could reach similar financial heights as Spurs'.

Should they both join these respective English clubs, it is expected that a rivalry will be forged between these two teams in transition, seeking to take the next step up under their new managers.

However, at this moment in time, Hojlund is nowhere near the level of Kolo Muani, with the France international representing a far more mature and developed version of the pacy hitman.

Just nine goals in the Serie A last season emphasise this, as he still has a long way to go before he can be an outstanding asset for a club.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou would be gaining a readymade star, with praise also flying in for the versatile trickster. Germany legend Lothar Matthaus even noted:

"He has remarkable technical ability, he's ice-cold in front of goal and he really throws himself into challenges. The most impressive thing is that he's performing in every game. I can't remember a match where he's played badly. That's the mark of a future superstar."

It is also worth emphasising his physical assets, as he had clocked his team's fastest sprint at 21.68 mph earlier last season.

Kolo Muani and Hojlund are both a couple of gems just waiting to be unleashed on the biggest stage, and in the former, Postecoglou could secure his very own starring striker set to spearhead a new-look team finally set to break the stigma surrounding Spurs.