Tottenham Hotspur might have to start preparing for life without their main man, and yet the potential replacements being touted would go a long way towards easing fan worries.

What players are Tottenham Hotspur signing?

The latest regarding this search for a Harry Kane successor comes from French outlet Foot Mercato, who claim that, should the England captain depart north London, Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani is one such option.

Ange Postecoglou is reportedly ready to move should the unthinkable happen, which has been made more likely given Bayern Munich remain undeterred by Spurs' apparent reluctance to sell, with a third bid is expected soon.

Having already welcomed James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon this summer, as well as turning Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro's loans into permanent deals, this window has already proved revolutionary for the new head coach.

However, the arrival of the French forward could be truly instrumental in ushering in this promising new era, which could begin without their star striker.

How good is Randal Kolo Muani?

Back in May, it was revealed that Daniel Levy had held talks with various data experts, in an effort to replicate the success currently enjoyed by the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, starring on relatively shoestring budgets.

The latter have been lauded for this 'Moneyball' approach, in which they offload their big assets for huge profits, and replace the output of one player with numerous cheaper ones. The sales of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, whilst painful at the time, paved the way for their eventual promotion from the Championship.

It could be argued that finally, fans are starting to see this kind of intelligence, which saw the Seagulls actually finish above Spurs last season, showcased in their own transfer strategy.

Although Richarlison endured a tough debut campaign in north London, it could be argued that by giving him the right environment to shine, which Kolo Muani would only encourage with his entrance, the combined efforts of these forwards could more than make up for the gaping vacancy Kane would leave.

Last term, for a side that finished just seventh in the Bundesliga, the 24-year-old posted a mouth-watering 40 goal contributions (23 goals, 17 assists) across all competitions from both central striker and on the right wing.

He has swiftly grown to become one of the outstanding stars of German football, with Kylian Mbappe having even praised him as he burst onto the national scene too:

"He is a striker who offers different game options to our team. He is very complete and has an impressive volume of play."

To place the £45m-rated livewire, who also ranks in the top 3% for assists and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90 when compared to other forwards across Europe, alongside their Brazilian marksman, it is clear to see how his arrival could be the catalyst that truly kickstarts a stuttering career.

Last campaign Richarlison scored just one Premier League goal all season, whilst the year before he notched ten with a further five assists for a struggling Everton side that narrowly avoided the drop.

In the right conditions, which Postecoglou will now seek to foster, the 26-year-old finisher could finally recapture that form that spurred Levy to spend £60m for his signature last summer.

Should they both hit the ground running in the coming term, which could be devoid of the man who scored 30 league goals just last year, then fans would at least have their pains eased through the combined exploits of these two lethal assets who could create for one another.