Glasgow Rangers failed to secure all three points in what was a crucial Old Firm derby on Sunday, but they still remain in control of their own Premiership title destiny after the 3-3 draw.

If they can win their remaining seven games – including a clash against Celtic at Parkhead – then the Light Blues will claim their first league title since 2021, completing a remarkable turnaround from where they were at the end of September.

If they play like they did during the first half on Sunday, however, Philippe Clement will have to wait until next season to get his hands on the title, as the performance was abysmal, which is putting it politely.

The right side of the defence was targeted time and time again with plenty of success - Daizen Maeda opening the scoring from that channel - and the Gers were lucky to go into the interval just two goals down.

The team talk delivered by the Belgian clearly worked wonders as they put in a more astute second-half display, scoring three legitimate goals, which included a last-minute screamer by Rabbi Matondo.

Despite a much-improved performance during the second 45 minutes, several players were underwhelming, with Fabio Silva one who failed to offer much going forward.

Fabio Silva’s performance in numbers vs Celtic

The Portuguese forward will be remembered for his theatrics following every foul, rather than his actual performance.

Silva was fouled three times during his time on the pitch, with each accompanied by a series of rolls on the ground, exaggerating everything.

He did win the penalty in the second half, which James Tavernier converted, yet even John Beaton cautioned him for simulation before VAR intervened and overturned his decision.

Silva had two shots on target, missed a big chance and completed just nine passes in what was a lackadaisical performance against Celtic.

The on-loan Wolves starlet also lost possession 16 times in just 69 minutes, while winning only four of the ten duels he contested, being bullied off the ball more often than not.

Fabio Silva vs Celtic Goals 0 Assists 0 Accurate passes 9/17 Total duels (won) 10 (4) Possession lost 16 Via Sofascore

It was his first ever Old Firm experience, yet the 21-year-old couldn’t quite cope with the pressure as he was replaced with Rabbi Matondo with 20 minutes remaining.

Fabio Silva’s stats since joining Rangers

Prior to the game, Silva had been one of the Gers' finer performers of late, especially as he was deputising for the injured Abdallah Sima on the left wing.

In his first 14 games for the Ibrox side, he scored four goals and proved to be a real menace out wide, giving Clement an extra attacking option.

He may have even added to his goal tally in the top flight, missing five big chances, while the forward averages 1.9 shots, succeeds with 0.5 dribbles and averages 0.6 key passes per match.

On Sunday, however, Silva’s performance was dismal and with a big clash against Dundee on Wednesday evening – giving the Gers a chance of moving two points ahead of Celtic – some changes will be required to the starting XI, absolutely no doubt about that.

Matondo definitely deserves a chance from the first whistle after netting a sublime equaliser, but it is Sima – the replacement for Scott Wright against Celtic – who has proven he is undroppable after his cameo appearance.

Abdallah Sima cameo vs Celtic in numbers

The winger made his return to the first team for the clash against Hibs last weekend, coming on for the final ten minutes in a bid to give him some much-needed minutes on the pitch.

He had missed the previous 13 games due to suffering a hamstring injury while away on international duty with Senegal, but it looks as though he has recovered in time for the climax of the season.

Sima offered a sense of urgency when he came on every time the Gers were attacking, something that Silva couldn’t quite grasp during the first half.

He attempted two dribble attempts, but failed with both while delivering three crosses during the second period as the Light Blues began to slowly get into the game.

With the score still 2-1 to Celtic, Dujon Sterling pounced on a poor pass from Callum McGregor to create a chance, with the ball eventually ending up with Sima, who struck a delicious shot which took a deflection into the net.

It was another goal to add to his collection since joining on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer, with his second-half performance surely convincing Clement that he must be unleashed from the start against Dundee.

Abdallah Sima’s statistics at Rangers

His goal against Celtic was Sima’s 16th of a wonderful campaign, with more to come over the remaining seven Premiership matches, hopefully.

It isn’t just his goals that have made him one of the club’s most dangerous attacking options. When compared to his teammates in the top flight, Sima currently ranks third for shots (2.8) along with ranking first for successful dribbles (1.4) per game, showcasing his talents on the wing throughout the season.

In two previous meetings with Dundee, the 22-year-old has scored once and registered an assist, particularly impressing in the 3-1 at Ibrox in December.

Along with his goal, Sima won a penalty, succeeded with two of his three dribble attempts, managed four total shots, and won ten of his 12 aerial duels contested during the match.

A complete display and there is no doubt he can terrorise their backline once again should he be unleashed in the starting XI.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The Senegal international has clearly worked hard to get back to full fitness following a few months out, but it looks as if he hasn’t been away at all, especially judging by his display in the Old Firm match.

Dropping to the bench may stand Silva in good stead, giving him a rest ahead of a clash against Ross County in the highlands on the weekend, where Clement will need every one of his players firing on all cylinders.

Another goal or two by Sima on Wednesday will see Gers leave Dundee with all three points, with Premiership glory in their own hands.