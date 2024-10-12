A fresh transfer rumour has claimed that Rangers have their eye on a new attacking maestro with a "big future" in the game.

Rangers manager, injury & contract news

The Gers are in the middle of a hiatus from Scottish Premiership action, with the international break arguably not coming at a bad time for manager Philippe Clement, allowing him to reset during a period in which he is under a huge amount of pressure.

Rangers may have beaten St Johnstone 2-0 at Ibrox in their most recent assignment, but the 4-1 defeat at home to Lyon in the Europa League was a low point in the season, leaving many supporters wondering if a change in manager is needed moving forward. For now, the Belgian appears to be safe, though.

Away from the managerial situation, injuries aren't helping matters this season, with the Scottish giants having to make do without a number of key figures at different points in the campaign. Rabbi Matondo falls into that bracket, but he has hinted that a return is on the cards after the internationals are done and dusted.

In terms of the contract situation at Ibrox currently, John Souttar is expected to extend his stay at the club in the near future, with Dujon Sterling already agreeing a new deal recently.

Rangers admire attacking star with "bright future"

According to a fresh claim from The Boot Room, Rangers "admire" Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio, joining a host of clubs in showing an interest in the 20-year-old.

The Chile international is also wanted by many Premier League teams, including Newcastle United, not to mention the Gers' Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic.

Osorio is a big up-and-coming talent for Chile, so Rangers being in the mix to snap him up is hugely exciting, at a time when they could with some big-name addition to close the gap on Celtic.

The young winger is a player with a massive amount of potential, with Ricardo Gareca hailing his potential as a footballer, saying: "Osorio is a quiet boy but he can have a bright future. We have a lot of expectations for him because I don't think he has a ceiling. It will depend a lot on him, how far he wants to go."

Meanwhile, Chile legend Alexis Sanchez has claimed that Osorio has "a lot of personality", which is high praise from an iconic figure in his homeland, and he could be worth as much as £10m, with Tottenham linked with him in the past.

It won't be easy for Rangers to get their man, given that some Champions League-playing clubs are interested in him, but it could feel like a major coup if they managed to entice him to Ibrox down the line, promising him a role as a key player and allowing him to reach his vast potential as a footballer, making this possibly one to watch.