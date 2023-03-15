Current Glasgow Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has had mixed success in the transfer market during his time in the hot seat at Ibrox.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey and Cedric Itten, who flopped with the Scottish giants, have joined alongside the likes of Fashion Sakala, Calvin Bassey, and Antonio Colak, who have been or were excellent additions.

Transfers are often hit-and-miss for clubs with it incredibly difficult to judge how a player will adapt to a new environment, whether that's down to the country, his new teammates, or the head coach.

Rangers have had plenty of disasters in the market over the years and one player they had a howler with was Netherlands central defender Bert Konterman, who was signed by ex-Gers boss Dick Advocaat in the summer of 2000.

How much did Rangers pay for Bert Konterman?

The Light Blues reportedly paid a fee of £4.5m to sign the defender, which would be around £5.3m in today's market and in 2019 would have a potential value of £10.8m based on football inflation over the years.

Per Transfermarkt, the club have only ever signed one player for more than £10m and Konterman is listed as the club's seventh-most expensive transfer of all time.

He arrived as an international centre-back who had played 85 times for Feyenoord - including 12 games in the Champions League in the 1999/00 season.

However, the enforcer was unable to live up to the hype and struggled throughout his time at the club. Instead of displaying the qualities that would be expected of a big-money, international-quality, signing, the battler was disappointing.

During his first campaign with the Gers, the defender was dubbed the "master of disaster" - according to the man himself - as he endured a difficult year in Scotland and only made 16 appearances in all competitions.

The flop did score a stunning goal from distance in a cup semi-final clash with Celtic in 2002 and was described as a "hero" for that moment but that does not make up for the lack of impact over the course of his time at Ibrox for the significant fee that the dud came in for.

Konterman made 69 appearances in the Premiership and European competitions combined in three years in Glasgow before moving back to the Netherlands to join Vitesse on a free transfer in the summer of 2003 after the Light Blues agreed to cancel the final year of his deal.

The Dutchman failed to establish himself as a regular fixture in the XI during his time in Scotland and the club's decision to release him for nothing three years into a four-year deal sums up what was a howler of a transfer from Advocaat.