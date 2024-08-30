Rangers have kick-started their deadline day business amid reports that Philippe Clement's side have now agreed a fresh deal to bring another new player to Ibrox this summer.

After finishing runners-up to Celtic in both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup last season, Rangers are already two points off the early league pace after dropping points in their opening game.

Off the pitch though, they have been busy this summer, with no fewer than eight new faces arriving at Ibrox headlined by a permanent move for Mohamed Diomande and the arrival of centre-back Robin Propper from FC Twente.

Highly-rated winger Vaclav Cerny has also joined the club on loan from Wolfsburg, with the 26-year-old having already contributed a goal and an assist in three Scottish top-flight outings. But more is set to be done before the deadline.

“I expect a busy week but more busy with incoming and a few outgoing," Clement revealed when asked about movement earlier in the week.

"I think the most important thing for every club is to get the right players in, to get the right quality. And everybody is in the club, I know, working really hard on that."

And they appear to have done just that amid reports that Rangers are on the verge of adding their ninth new face this summer.

Rangers agree deal to sign defender

Now, it has emerged that Rangers have agreed a deal to sign a new defender for Clement in the final hours of the transfer window.

That comes courtesy of Dutch outlet 1908 nl, who report that Rangers are set to sign defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo from Feyenoord having agreed a deal with the Eredivisie club and personal terms with the player over a loan move to Ibrox for the 2024/25 campaign.

Though having been largely used as a right back in his career to date, Kasanwirjo is a versatile defender able to play across the backline, which will hand Clement plenty of cover across the entire defence should the deal get over the line, while he could also help out in midfield if needed.

Neraysho Kasanwirjo's senior career positions (via Transfermarkt) Position Appearances Right Back 40 Centre Back 34 Defensive Midfield 8 Left Back 3 Left Midfield 1

Kasanwirjo hit the headlines during his time with FC Groningen, where his performances caught the eye of Feyenoord, who swooped for the then-teenager the following summer (2023).

He was seemingly destined for big things, with talent scout Jacek Kulig telling X that Groningen had produced another "great talent", but his career has stalled somewhat and he spent last season out on loan with Austrian side Rapid Vienna.

Now with just three years left to run on his £8,800 per week deal in Rotterdam, it seems that the Eredivisie champions are willing to cut their losses and Rangers are now set to swoop for the 22-year-old, agreeing a loan move with a potential option to buy the defender should he prove a success at Ibrox.

For Rangers, it could prove an excellent new addition to their ranks given his age, versatility and clear talent.