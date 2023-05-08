Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton has been left concerned by Michael Beale's decision to let a number of experienced first-team players leave the club this summer.

Which players are leaving Rangers this summer?

The Gers will need to bring in a number of new players in the upcoming window, as several players are set to be shown the exit door, with Beale recently confirming Morelos is "going to be moving on" at the end of the season.

Turkish outlet Fanatik have recently reported that Ryan Kent has made the decision to leave at the end of the season, upon the expiration of his contract, while a number of other experienced players are out of contract.

Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Allan McGregor are all free to leave in the upcoming market, and Hutton is concerned that Beale plans to replace the old guard with some relatively inexperienced players.

In an interview with Football Insider, the pundit said: “That is my one fear.

“That the players that it looks like are leaving are experienced players, they have experienced European finals, winning leagues, winning trophies. I think it could be a mistake to let them all go.

“If you look at the likes of Arfield, Jack, Davis, McGregor, Morelos, Kent, I think you have to keep some for their experience, I am all for that.

“Especially if you look at the type of players they are wanting to bring in, the likes of [Morgan] Whittaker, Dowell, [Todd] Cantwell and [Nicolas] Raskin are already there, these are young guys.

“If you are bringing in seven or eight young players who are inexperienced, you need older heads round about them to guide them.“

Is a summer rebuild really needed?

Of course, Beale will be desperate to bridge the gap between Rangers and bitter rivals Celtic next season, currently trailing the Hoops by 13 points in the Scottish Premiership, but it is a questionable decision to let so many key players leave.

It is particularly concerning that Morelos and Kent are set to depart, given that both played a major part in the title-winning 2020-21 campaign, amassing a combined 32 goal contributions in the Scottish Premiership.

Scott Arfield has become a bit-part player, mainly being utilised as a substitute this season, but the decision to let Jack go is a little concerning, considering he has been a first-team regular whenever he has been fit.

Former Rangers man Lee McCulloch has previously spoken about how "influential" McGregor is in the dressing room, so the 41-year-old's departure could also pose problems for Beale, and the manager is playing a risky game by allowing so many players to leave.