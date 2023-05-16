Glasgow Rangers missed out on securing the Scottish Premiership title this season but they did have one of their players honoured at the PFA awards this month.

Attacking midfielder Malik Tillman was named the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year for his exceptional performances in the division since arriving on loan from Bayern Munich last summer.

The American international has played 29 matches in the league to date and contributed with ten goals and four assists from a number ten position - averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.09.

At the age of 20, the dynamo has proven himself to be a reliable, consistent, performer in the Scottish top-flight and there is no doubt that the ace has been an excellent addition to the squad.

However, there is no guarantee that the Gers star will remain at Ibrox for the 2023/24 campaign. The club do have an option to sign him permanently this summer but Tillman has revealed that he will be taking his time before making a decision on his future.

This means that there is a possibility that Michael Beale will go into next season without the USMNT dynamo, which could open up the door for another player to burst onto the scene - Alex Lowry.

Who is Alex Lowry?

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who came off the bench in the recent 3-0 drubbing of Celtic, is a talented prospect who could be the heir to Tillman's throne at Ibrox next season.

He has only made five senior appearances for the club this term but his form for the academy side over the last two years indicates that the magician has the potential to be a first-team star in the future.

A knee injury at the start of the campaign caused him to miss 12 competitive matches.

However, the "master" of the ball - as he was dubbed by Scottish coach Andy Goldie - has still been able to rack up ten goals and one assist in 11 appearances for the B team - including six goals in eight Lowland League outings - and this shows that he has the scope to be a goalscoring midfielder like Tillman.

This comes after the teenager scored four goals and provided three assists in 15 matches for the first-team and academy combined in 2021/22. He can score and assist goals from an attacking midfield position and occupy similar spaces to the current first-team star, which suggests that the gem could be deployed in the same role next season.

Lowry, who was once hailed as "dangerous" by ex-Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, has two goals and two assists in 12 games for Rangers and has shown great promise as an attacking talent for the club.

His exceptional form at youth level this season indicates that the Scotsman could be ready to make the jump up to playing regular first-team football next term and Tillman's exit could present him with the opportunity to do just that.

Therefore, Beale could unearth his dream heir to the Bayern Munich loanee by unleashing Lowry week-in-week-out for the Light Blues next season instead of signing a replacement for the 20-year-old if he opts against a permanent deal at Ibrox.