Glasgow Rangers look set to be going through an overhaul of their playing squad at Ibrox this summer after they missed out on the Scottish Premiership title last season.

The Light Blues have already brought in Brazilian left-back Jefte, winger Oscar Cortes, centre-back Clinton Nsiala, and midfielder Connor Barron to bolster their options across the park.

German forward Yusuf Kabadayi is also reportedly in advanced talks to join up with Philippe Clement's squad next term, whilst striker Hamza Igamane is set to join on a permanent deal.

This comes after Ryan Jack, Jon McLaughlin, Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic, and John Lundstram all departed Glasgow at the end of last month, when their respective contracts with the club expired.

The Scottish giants are also reportedly willing to cash in on some of their remaining first-team stars to raise more funds for additional signings.

Rangers willing to sell attacking midfielder

The Scottish Sun recently reported that attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell is one of the players who could be moved on before the window slams shut.

He joined the club from Norwich City on a permanent deal in January of last year, as Michael Beale's first signing, and could now end his 18-month stay in Glasgow.

The report claimed that the Gers are prepared to listen to offers for the former England U21 international as Clement looks to make changes to his squad ahead of next season.

It did not, however, reveal how much the Ibrox giants would be looking to recoup for the 26-year-old playmaker, or if there is any tangible interest from elsewhere.

Clement also may not even need to dip into the transfer market to find his replacement as academy and B team star Alex Lowry could emerge as his heir.

Alex Lowry could step up for Rangers

The Scotland U21 international could finally make the step up as a first-team regular for Rangers after coming through the youth set-up at Ibrox.

Lowry spent the first half of the season on loan with Hearts in the Premiership and produced one goal and four assists in 11 domestic starts for the Jam Tarts.

23/24 Premiership Alex Lowry (Hearts) Todd Cantwell (Rangers) Starts 10 24 Touches per game 43.6 51.6 Key passes per game 1.8 1.7 Dribbles completed per game 1.4 1.2 Goals 0 7 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Scottish youngster produced more key passes and dribbles per game than the Rangers star, despite taking eight fewer touches per match on average, which speaks to his impressive creativity.

The 20-year-old starlet, who was once dubbed "very dangerous" by ex-boss Gio van Bronckhorst, did not showcase his goalscoring quality with Hearts, however, but has been prolific at youth level.

Lowry has racked up a staggering 12 goals in 16 appearances for the B team and Light Blues prodigy, who has scored twice for the first-team, could look to translate that form to senior level in the coming years.

The attacking midfielder appears to have all the tools, with his goalscoring prowess, creativity, and dribbling quality, to brilliantly replace Cantwell if he can make the step up and emerge as a consistent first-team performer for Clement next season.

That would then negate the need for the Belgian boss and head of recruitment Nils Koppen to dip into the market for a replacement, saving the club millions.