Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale has managed to overhaul his playing squad with a host of fresh additions ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

The Light Blues head coach has bolstered almost every area of the team with eight new signings so far, whilst a ninth is reportedly on the verge of being finalised.

Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima, Danilo and Leon Balogun have all come through the door.

LAFC central midfielder Jose Cifuentes is also set to join to improve Beale's options in the middle of the park, which is an area that he targeted in January with Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin.

Whilst new signings are exciting and have the potential to take Rangers to the next level, there could be some academy players who are able to push the club on in the years to come - one of those being Alex Lowry.

How many goals did Alex Lowry score last season?

The exciting gem racked up ten goals in 18 appearances for the 'B' team and senior side combined during the 2022/23 campaign, whilst mainly being deployed as an attacking midfielder.

Seven of those matches came with the first-team and his progression out of the academy set-up could make him the dream heir to Cantwell further down the line.

The talented youngster was recently linked with a loan move to English League Two side Tranmere Rovers. However, that appears to be a step down on where he could go as the same report stated that FC Twente and Kilmarnock were keen on a temporary deal for him in January.

Sending him away to play regular first-team football for a season could provide the 20-year-old dynamo with the vital experience he needs in order to take the next step to break into the Rangers side.

Lowry, who was once hailed as "dangerous" by ex-boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, has racked up 12 goals and two assists in 20 academy matches since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, which is a direct goal contribution every 1.43 games on average.

He has also shown glimpses of being able to make an impact at first-team level with two goals and two assists in 15 senior appearances.

Cantwell, who is five years older than Lowry, has produced six goals and five assists across 20 outings for Rangers since his move from Norwich in January, which is a goal involvement every 1.82 clashes on average.

Both players are versatile attacking midfielders who can be utilised through the middle or out wide on the flank if needed and have the quality to score and create goals from those positions.

Lowry, who was once dubbed a "master" of the ball by Scottish coach Andy Goldie, may not be in Beale's immediate first-team plans, given that he has only played in one pre-season friendly, but a loan move could be the catalyst for him to push and fulfil his potential.

If the 5 foot 11 whiz is able to eventually translate his B-team form to senior football then he would be the dream heir to Cantwell as a huge attacking threat from midfield for the Light Blues over the coming years.