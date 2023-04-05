Alex McLeish endured a very Jekyll and Hyde spell as manager of Glasgow Rangers, with periods of success intersected with some of the worst seasons in the Ibrox side's recent history, however, he must surely go down as one of the club’s finest-ever bosses considering the financial constraints he had to work with.

The Scot won five of the first six trophies available to him, including a stunning treble during the 2002/03 season, yet the next campaign was woeful as the Light Blues finished empty-handed while having to resort to free transfers and selling some of their best assets, notably Barry Ferguson.

Come the summer of 2004, it appeared as though Celtic would begin an era of dominance given they had just cruised to the league title months before and McLeish would have to do something very special to reclaim it.

He managed to lure Dado Prso to the club on a free transfer and signed Dundee forward Nacho Novo for just £450k. Little did he know that the Spanish dynamo would become one of his finest-ever signings with the Gers certainly hitting the jackpot with his arrival.

How did Nacho Novo perform at Rangers?

The 5 foot 7 forward enjoyed a wonderful six seasons at the Glasgow side where he won three league titles and five domestic cups.

He will certainly go down as a fan favourite and although he wasn't the most talented player on the pitch, the Spaniard had an endless determination which saw him chase down every lost cause and fight for every ball.

The forward netted the title clincher against Hibs in 2005 as Rangers sealed an unlikely league triumph, forming a ‘little and large’ partnership with Croatian giant Prso and despite the following two seasons ending trophyless, he still scored plenty.

Under Walter Smith, Novo often found himself deployed out wide, yet he didn’t complain and got on with the task at hand, earning the respect of every supporter.

Novo finished his Rangers career in 2010 and ended up scoring 71 goals in 255 appearances, even finding the back of the net against Celtic six times, enduring cult hero status as a result.

The Gers hit the jackpot on the striker, with every goal he scored costing the club just £6k, proving he was a wonderful investment.

Every team needs a player who won't just score goals, but will also show the utmost commitment. The former Gers man certainly fits the bill regarding these traits.