Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale will face a lot of tough decisions this summer in regard to assembling his first team squad for next season.

Alfredo Morelos is already departing the Ibrox side following the expiration of his contract and with six other first-team players coming towards the end of their deals, there could be a few players moving on this summer.

Beale could also move on others who haven’t contributed this season, with Kemar Roofe being a prime example. The forward has missed 35 matches this term and this isn’t justifying his £26k-per-week wages.

It is Morelos who will be missed the most, however, with the striker ending his six-year association with the Gers by departing for nothing.

The Colombian hitman has scored 124 goals for the Light Blues, becoming their top scorer in European competition along the way and his fiery personality and clinical nature certainly endeared him to the Ibrox faithful over the years.

Although this season hasn't gone to plan, scoring 12 in 44 outings, Beale will still need to sign someone who could replace his goals.

The Gers have been linked with Swansea City striker Joel Piroe in recent months, and he could well be an ideal heir for Morelos for the 2023/24 campaign.

Could Joel Piroe replace Alfredo Morelos?

The £10k-per-week forward has enjoyed life at the Welsh club over the previous few seasons, scoring 24 goals in 2021/22 and finding the net on 20 occasions this season, suggesting he is a prolific frontman that can score on a regular basis.

His contract expires in 2024 which could allow Beale to potentially secure his signature for a knockdown fee, especially if he is willing to make the move to the Light Blues.

Journalist Josh Bunting has lauded the striker as a “danger man” for his goal-scoring exploits in the Championship and aged only 23, he has still yet to hit his peak years.

Piroe demonstrated his importance this season for Swansea by ranking third for big chances created (five), first for goals (19) and first for shots on target per game, displaying his all-round attacking abilities.

He could be an excellent option for Beale to utilise, and his current weekly wage suggests he is more than affordable, especially with Morelos leaving following the end of his contract.

The Englishman will require players who are capable of scoring 15–20 goals a season in order to keep pace with Celtic’s goal-scoring exploits, as they have already netted 105 goals and there are still three games left to play, while nothing suggests they will stop next term either.

Piroe is young, hungry for goals and the perfect fit for Rangers. He would be a superb heir to Morelos at Ibrox.