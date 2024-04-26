Rangers are believed to already be in positive transfer talks regarding the signing of a “number” of players this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Rangers transfer rumours

The Gers have been linked with lots of fresh additions recently, as Philippe Clement looks to have a strong summer transfer window, following what is hopefully Scottish Premiership title glory.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has emerged as an excellent option for Rangers at the end of the campaign, following a great season that has seen him score more than anyone else in the league, netting 21 times overall. Meanwhile, Gers legend Ally McCoist has fully endorsed the signing of Aberdeen star Bojan Miovski, saying: "I think the lad at Aberdeen [Bojan Miovski] has been different class as well, terrific".

Meanwhile, Dons midfielder Connor Barron is of interest to Rangers, with the Scottish giants potentially seeing the 21-year-old as a possible partner for Mohamed Diomande in the middle of the park. There is also hope that Abdallah Sima's loan move from Brighton could become permanent in the summer, too, with the Gers reportedly in "pole position" to snap him up for good.

Rangers could sign a "number" of players with talks underway

Taken from the minutes at a CEO Fans' Forum [via Glasgow World], director of football Creag Robertson claimed that Rangers are looking into signing a "number" of players this summer, with "good conversations" already held, acting as a boost for Clement:

"In terms of player recruitment, we are active in the market right now. Key areas of focus for the Football Board are succession planning, player contracts and player recruitment. There are conversations on recruitment every day. When Nils came in, he reviewed the department and changed the structure and process, so we are in a strong place as we build towards the summer.

"A number of good conversations with active targets are underway. I cannot give any more detail right now. Ideally we would like to bring in players early, for the start of pre-season, although the Euros might slow the market slightly. Our intention is to be on the front foot and bring players in as early as we can, but we will need to remain agile to the market dynamics."

This update will warm the hearts of Rangers supporters, who will no doubt be desperate to ensure that this season doesn't end up being a one-off, allowing Celtic to suddenly pull away again in the coming years.

Regardless of what happens in the coming weeks, it does feel as though a positive period is brewing with Clement in charge, with the Belgian already making such a positive impression, winning the Scottish League Cup and having a great chance of two more pieces of silverware before the end of the season.

New signings could be paramount, however, and if Rangers manage to bring in the likes of Barron and Shankland, for example, it may strengthen the spine of the team even more moving forward.